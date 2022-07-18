U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.85
    -32.31 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,072.61
    -215.65 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,360.05
    -92.37 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.42
    -5.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.09
    +4.50 (+4.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.00
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0150
    +0.0062 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0300 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1958
    +0.0092 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1400
    -0.3160 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,541.50
    +568.25 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.16
    +10.97 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.24
    +64.23 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

ONE Gas Declares Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OGS
    Watchlist

TULSA, Okla., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share of common stock, payable Sept. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 15, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/ONE Gas, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/ONE Gas, Inc.)

ONE Gas announced previously that it expects the quarterly dividend to be 62 cents per share in 2022, or $2.48 per share on an annualized basis, with annual dividend growth of 6% to 8% through 2026, and a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income, subject to its board of directors' approval.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact:

Brandon Lohse 


918-947-7472

Media Contact:

Leah Harper


918-947-7123

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-declares-quarterly-dividend-301588439.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

Recommended Stories