ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on ONE Gas is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$364m ÷ (US$7.4b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, ONE Gas has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Gas Utilities industry average of 5.3%.

In the above chart we have measured ONE Gas' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at ONE Gas. The company has employed 36% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.2%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

As we've seen above, ONE Gas' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 28% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

