ONE Gas to Participate in BofA and Wells Fargo Utility Conferences

·2 min read

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced it will participate in the BofA Securities Gas Utility Conference on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in New York City, followed by the Wells Fargo Midstream, Utilities, & Renewable Power Symposium on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in New York City.

(PRNewsfoto/ONE Gas, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/ONE Gas, Inc.)

Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, Caron Lawhorn, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Curtis Dinan, senior vice president and chief operating officer, will be conducting a series of meetings with members of the investment community at each event.

The materials utilized during the conferences will be accessible on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (7 a.m. Central Standard Time).

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact: Brandon Lohse
918-947-7472
Media Contact: Leah Harper
918-947-7123

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-to-participate-in-bofa-and-wells-fargo-utility-conferences-301692605.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

