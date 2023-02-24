U.S. markets closed

ONE Gas Sets Record Date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

·1 min read

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as a virtual meeting only on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The meeting will also be audio webcast on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com.

(PRNewsfoto/ONE Gas, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/ONE Gas, Inc.)

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote is March 27, 2023.

Date:               

Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. CDT

Virtual:           

Register to virtually attend the live online Annual Meeting at http://www.proxydocs.com/ogs

Webcast:       

Log on to the webcast at http://www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations 

 

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

 

Analyst Contact:

Paige Gero


918-947-7787

Media Contact:

Leah Harper


918-947-7123

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-sets-record-date-for-2023-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301755712.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

