ONE Gas Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will release its third quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Monday, November 1, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/ONE Gas, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/ONE Gas, Inc.)

The ONE Gas executive management team will participate in a conference call the following day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time).

The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

Event:

ONE Gas third quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast


Date and Time:

November 2, 2021



11 a.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Central


Phone Number:

Dial 800-263-0877, pass code 7234160


Webcast Access:

www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations


If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, a replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, pass code 7234160.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact:

Brandon Lohse


918-947-7472

Media Contact:

Leah Harper


918-947-7123

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-third-quarter-2021-conference-call-and-webcast-scheduled-301393507.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

