One Gates Industrial Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Gates Industrial Corporation plc's (NYSE:GTES ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Gates Industrial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Fredrik Eliasson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$579k worth of shares at a price of US$11.57 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$12.32 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Gates Industrial insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Fredrik Eliasson.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Gates Industrial insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gates Industrial Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Gates Industrial shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Gates Industrial and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Gates Industrial and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

