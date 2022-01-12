U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,704.00
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,132.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,823.25
    -7.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.34
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    18.41
    -0.99 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2730
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,676.04
    +903.50 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.65
    +20.23 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,574.34
    +351.86 (+1.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

One GI Growth Continues in the Northern Ohio Market.

·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI, a gastroenterology management services organization, has partnered with Great Lakes Gastroenterology ("GLG") in the Cleveland, OH market. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, One GI identifies and partners with leading gastroenterology practices that are seeking a strategic alliance to provide capital and management services to help foster growth, drive economies of scale, and deliver the highest quality care to patients.

(PRNewsfoto/One GI)
(PRNewsfoto/One GI)

Formed in April 2020, One GI is comprised of leading gastroenterology practices throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana and is one of the fastest growing GI platforms in the country. Established in 2004, GLG has grown to 6 physicians and 2 advanced practice providers operating out of 6 locations in the Lake County region of Northern Ohio.

One GI's CEO Robbie Allen commented, "Ohio is one of the most exciting markets for GI services and partnering with GLG connects us with the largest group in Lake County. GLG is known nationally for clinical excellence and research and the platform will be stronger than ever working together."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with One GI and continue to expand on our existing footprint in ways that allow us to continually innovate and improve the manner in which we serve our patients," said Keith Friedenberg, M.D., GLG's President.

Goodwin Procter and Reed Smith served as exclusive legal counsel to One GI, and Alvarez and Marsal served as a key diligence partner. Steve Carmen of LCG Advisors served as the financial advisor to GLG.

About One GI

One GI is a gastroenterology management services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. One GI provides critical business services to physicians so they can focus on what they do best: providing excellent care to patients. For additional information on One GI, please visit www.onegi.com.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a private equity firm that partners with healthcare service companies with a focus on high impact growth strategies based on delivering the highest quality care and exceptional service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, including a complete list of companies, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.

Media Contact: Mary Mackeymary.mackey@onegi.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gi-growth-continues-in-the-northern-ohio-market-301458978.html

SOURCE One GI

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest doubled down on her bet that deflation, rather than inflation, will be the largest factor in the U.S. economy in the year ahead in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar in 2020 before plummeting to among the worst performers of 2021, pushed back against the idea that companies in her portfolio such as Zoom Video Communications Inc and Teladoc Health Inc were simply beneficiaries of the economic lockdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.