One Glatfelter Insider Raised Stake By 62% In Previous Year

Looking at Glatfelter Corporation's (NYSE:GLT ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Glatfelter Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Kevin Fogarty for US$235k worth of shares, at about US$3.58 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.77 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Kevin Fogarty was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Kevin Fogarty bought 100.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$3.56. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Glatfelter Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.6m worth of Glatfelter stock, about 4.5% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Glatfelter Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Glatfelter insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Glatfelter. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Glatfelter you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit concerning.

