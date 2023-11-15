One Glimpse Group Insider Raised Stake By 62% In Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of The Glimpse Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VRAR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Glimpse Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Lemuel Amen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$110k worth of shares at a price of US$3.25 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.24. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Lemuel Amen was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Lemuel Amen bought 39.94k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$2.93. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Glimpse Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Glimpse Group insiders own 30% of the company, worth about US$5.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Glimpse Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Glimpse Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Glimpse Group (2 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

