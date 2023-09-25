One Harris Technology Group Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for Harris Technology Group Limited's (ASX:HT8 ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Harris Technology Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, MD & Executive Director Garrison Huang made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$112k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.038 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.011. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Garrison Huang was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Garrison Huang bought a total of 5.83m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.025. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Harris Technology Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Harris Technology Group insiders own about AU$1.3m worth of shares. That equates to 40% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Harris Technology Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Harris Technology Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Harris Technology Group (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

