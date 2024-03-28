One Humm Group Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Humm Group Limited's (ASX:HUM ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Humm Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founding Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Andrew Abercrombie bought AU$420k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.44 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.51. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Andrew Abercrombie purchased 3.91m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.43. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Humm Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Humm Group insiders own 27% of the company, worth about AU$67m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Humm Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Humm Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Humm Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

