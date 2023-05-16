One hVIVO Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year \

Viewing insider transactions for hVIVO plc's (LON:HVO ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

hVIVO Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Yamin Khan bought UK£50k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.098 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.16), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of hVIVO

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, hVIVO insiders have about 3.5% of the stock, worth approximately UK£3.7m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About hVIVO Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think hVIVO insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for hVIVO you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

