One IBC to be First Corporate Services Provider to Launch Mobile App

Corporate services provider One IBC is proud to be the first in the market to launch its own dedicated mobile app for clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specializing in company formation, business licensing, and foreign banking solutions, One IBC is a leading provider of global corporate services. A testament to its position at the forefront of the market, the organization is proud to be the first in its industry to launch a dedicated mobile app for its ever-growing client base around the world.

Also known as One International Business Consultancy, One IBC's clients include business owners, investors, entrepreneurs, and more from across the globe. In addition to company formation, business licensing, and foreign banking solutions, the firm further specializes in intellectual property, trademark registration, and a range of accounting and auditing services.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

One IBC Launches New Mobile App

"Having extensive experience and in-depth knowledge in the corporate services field, we're continuously building and strengthening connections with customers and other partners around the world," explains Jimmy Lee, CEO of One IBC, speaking from the organization's U.S. headquarters in Irvine, California.

In its latest move to further build upon and strengthen such connections, One IBC and its team have launched an exclusive mobile app for clients. "Our dedicated mobile app is designed to increase the accessibility of our services," Jimmy Lee goes on, "as we continue our global expansion efforts."

The corporate services provider now has expert teams located around the world, including in major cities in the U.S. and Europe, plus Hong Kong, Singapore, and Vietnam. With that, they currently boast over 30 branches, representative offices, and associated companies globally.

"The first of its kind in the market, our exclusive new app will be available to clients worldwide," adds One IBC's representative, "in support of our vision to promote global enterprise and to further allow our customers to easily access the international market, optimizing their overseas business endeavors in the process."

One IBC Mobile App to Deliver Unparalleled Opportunities to Clients

According to the global corporate services provider, One IBC operates with one primary aim. "Your success is our success," explains Jimmy Lee. The organization and its team are committed, they say, to joining their clients on their respective paths to success.

Their all-new app, it's proposed, will further help to drive success in line with this ethos. A wealth of features will reportedly allow users to tap into opportunities not available elsewhere within the corporate services market. One highlight, for example, is a powerful tool focused on spotting new global business trends, according to the One IBC team .

"Across the board, it's about delivering unparalleled opportunities to our customers," adds their spokesperson, in closing, "as we continue to strive to be the number one provider of highly competitive corporate services for all global business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors."

Further information regarding the One IBC mobile app is available to clients both new and existing directly from the leading global corporate services provider and its team.

Contact:

Jimmy Lee, CEO

One IBC

+1 949 864 6011

support@oneibc.com

https://www.oneibc.com/



