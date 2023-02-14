One Identity named as an overall leader in KuppingerCole Privileged Access Management Leadership Compass 2023

One Identity

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and LONDON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity, a proven leader in unified identity security, has once again been recognized for overall market leadership status in the new market report from KuppingerCole Analysts AG Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (PAM) 2023 report. This recognition follows One Identity's recent placement as a leader in KuppingerCole's Identity Management and Administration Leadership Compass (IGA) report.



KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass surveyed 26 Privileged Access Management products, aiding buyers to establish which products provide the most comprehensive PAM services, as well as market share and the relevant innovative capabilities.

The report also noted the importance of these tools, outlining that “many successful cyber-attacks involve the misuse of privileged accounts, and misuse is enabled by inadequate Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, policies, or processes.”

One Identity was placed as an Overall leader, Innovation leader, and Market leader. The company was praised and recommended in KuppingerCole evaluation for its broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings.

“One Identity receiving the top rating in KuppingerCole’s PAM leadership Compass remains a strong validation of our dynamic, and ever-improving approach to privileged access management,” said Mark Logan, CEO at One Identity. “One Identity’s PAM solutions secure mission-critical infrastructure against a rising tide of evolving cyber threats like ransomware. More organizations are adopting our PAM solutions because of our proven scalability, flexible deployment options, and differentiated capability set derived from an integrated ecosystem of One Identity products.”

Leadership Compass also highlighted multiple strengths of the Safeguard, a key product for One Identity’s PAM, including:

Much improved capability for DevOps environments with native Kubernetes support

A much-improved JIT capability which delivers better dynamics.

A good reputation for enabling smooth deployment, integration, and scale for many organizations.

Simple integration with other One Identity products, which will appeal to organizations already invested in the ecosystem.

To download a copy of the KuppingerCole Privileged Access Management Leadership Compass 2023, click here.

About One Identity

One Identity delivers unified identity security solutions that help customers strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and protect the people, applications and data essential to business. Our Unified Identity Security Platform brings together best-in-class Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Access Management (AM), Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Active Directory Management (AD Mgmt) capabilities to enable organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 500 million identities for more than 11,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .

Media Contact

Conor Heslin

Eskenzi PR for One Identity

conor@eskenzipr.com

(+44)07795416144



