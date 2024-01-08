One interim CEO replaces another at Austin airport as part of administrative restructuring

Inside the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Austin's city-owned airport has a new interim chief executive.

Building upon a number of administrative shifts at the airport in recent weeks, City Manager Jesús Garza on Friday announced Ghizlane Badawi would replace Jim Smith, who has led the city's Aviation Department and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport since the previous CEO's sudden resignation last spring.

Badawi, 45, had worked as deputy CEO prior to the appointment and has held various executive roles at the airport for more than 15 years, including stints as the airport's chief operating officer and chief experience and performance officer.

"She will now bring that diverse and extensive background in airport management to her new role," Garza said in a memo to City Council members.

A city spokesperson did not provide more information Monday about whether a search was conducted prior to the move or when the city planned to make a permanent appointment.

The latest move comes after an eventful year, marked by record-breaking traffic and concerns about employee air space, for the airport.

A near-collision between departing and landing aircraft last winter captured headlines. The incident, frequently cited by government and transportation officials advocating for improvements to the country’s air safety system, is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Traffic broke multiple single-day records last year, including the busiest single day in the airport's history: more than 43,000 passengers the day after Austin's annual Formula One race. Total passenger traffic for January through October last year was more than 18.3 million — representing a nearly 5% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Smith has agreed to "consult as needed" with Ghizlane as she shifts into the new role, Garza said in the memo. The nature of the arrangement, including whether Smith would remain a city employee, is not immediately clear.

In the memo, Garza thanked Smith and characterized him as a "stabilizing force in helping to prepare the airport for the upcoming expansion."

Smith, who served as CEO of the city aviation department from 2000 to 2019, returned from retirement to helm the airport after Jacqueline Yaft, then the executive director, resigned in March 2023.

Weeks after Yaft resigned, an Office of the City Auditor report found she violated city rules by approving invoices totaling about $500,000 for work by her previous employer.

Yaft's attorney, speaking on her behalf, rejected the audit, saying the report was erroneous and "embodies a conclusion in search of a justification that is replete with inaccuracies and selective reporting."

Garza directed Smith to evaluate airport operations. Last month, Shelley Parks, a city spokesperson, told the American-Statesman an appointment would be made once Smith completed the evaluation.

Changes to Aviation Department structure

Badawi's appointment comes after Smith last month announced a number of internal administrative shuffles at the airport. In a Dec. 21 memo, Smith unveiled three new appointments:

Towanda Cordon as the airport's chief operating officer. She has been serving in this role in an acting capacity since February 2023.

Rajeev Thomas as the airport's chief financial officer. Hired at the airport in 2017 as a financial manager, he previously held senior-level positions at Charter Communications, Instinet Corporation and Motorola.

Loren Lintner as the airport's deputy chief over operations. He has been serving in this role in an acting capacity since February 2023.

Smith, in the memo, also detailed two acting appointments.

Anna Trejo as the airport's acting deputy chief over finance.

Rick Belliotti as the airport's acting chief experience and performance officer.

The changes will enable to airport to "adapt with greater speed, efficiency, and capability in a fast-changing world," Smith said in the memo.

