One Interra Resources Insider Raised Stake By 238% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Interra Resources Limited's (SGX:5GI ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Interra Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Soon Kai Ng bought S$5.0m worth of shares at a price of S$0.04 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.038). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Soon Kai Ng was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. We note that Soon Kai Ng was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Soon Kai Ng purchased 149.36m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.038. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SGX:5GI Insider Trading Volume January 23rd 2024

Insider Ownership Of Interra Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 36% of Interra Resources shares, worth about S$8.9m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Interra Resources Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Interra Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Interra Resources has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

