One ISDN Holdings Limited (SGX:I07) Analyst Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts

One thing we could say about the covering analyst on ISDN Holdings Limited (SGX:I07) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analyst has soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from single analyst covering ISDN Holdings is for revenues of S$349m in 2023, implying a perceptible 5.8% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to be S$0.033, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of S$397m and earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.059 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analyst is a lot more bearish about ISDN Holdings' prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 39% to S$0.37, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 5.8% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 8.8% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 19% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that ISDN Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of ISDN Holdings.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

