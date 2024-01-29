One JEP Holdings Insider Raised Stake By 49% In Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for JEP Holdings Ltd.'s (Catalist:1J4 ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JEP Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman & CEO Andy Luong for S$743k worth of shares, at about S$0.31 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being S$0.30). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Andy Luong.

Andy Luong purchased 6.15m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.31. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of JEP Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that JEP Holdings insiders own 7.5% of the company, worth about S$9.3m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The JEP Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no JEP Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think JEP Holdings insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing JEP Holdings. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of JEP Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

