U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.57
    -3.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.01
    -194.76 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.68
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.46
    +0.24 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    +0.0117 (+1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2258
    +0.0196 (+1.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2050
    -2.8750 (-2.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,967.38
    -162.67 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.44
    -4.71 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

ONE-OF-A-KIND WHISKY COMMEMORATES THE FORT MCMURRAY WILDFIRE

·2 min read

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Born in the raging blaze of the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire, The Beast Wildfire Whisky rises from the ashes on December 3rd, 2022. The Beast is a singular expression of the resilience and rebirth of the Fort McMurray community and remembrance of the dedicated effort of local fire fighters. To date, it has raised over $100,000 for the Fort McMurray Fire Fighters Charities Association.

Known to fire fighters as "The Beast", the 2016 wildfire was the costliest disaster in Canadian history and extinguished thousands of buildings and livelihoods. However, thanks to the tireless work of fire fighters many buildings and businesses were saved, including Wood Buffalo Brewing, a small craft brewery and distillery. Outside the distillery, exposed to smoke from the nearby smoldering forest, sat a pallet of peated malt, destined to become a fine Canadian whisky. Distillers Bryce Parsons and Spike Baker salvaged the grain, and curiosity led them to send samples to Canada Malting Co., who concluded the malt had absorbed the smokiness of the wildfire and inherited unique flavour characteristics as a result.

Wood Buffalo Brewing, working with the Fort McMurray Fire Fighters Association, auctioned future bottles of whisky and raised over $100,000 for charity. The highest bid bottle went for $10,000, making it the most expensive Canadian whisky ever sold. Just three bottles will be available for public auction in-person at the launch event in Fort McMurray on December 3rd.

"This was an opportunity to create something positive after a massive tragedy. We wanted to celebrate the Fort McMurray spirit when everyone came together as a community, and to thank the fire fighters for their incredible efforts," says Distiller, Spike Baker.

After aging for six years in oak barrels, the resulting whisky has been bottled and released by The Maligne Distillery. A dual smoke flavour from the peated malt carries through in the mature whisky. The aroma is approachable with a sweet and mint-like note and follows with a dynamic flavour profile, lending characteristics of cherry, tobacco, and burnt honey.

"The Beast captures the spirit of the Fort McMurray community in a timeless product. People, especially the community and bottle holders, can go back to and enjoy this whisky over time while reflecting on that part of their life, or even pass it onto another generation. We've felt that time heals through doing that," says Master Distiller, Bryce Parsons.

About the Maligne Distillery:

The Maligne Distillery is a Canadian craft whisky maker established in Alberta in 2022. Its parent company, Bearhill, owns a portfolio of brands that includes Jasper Brewing Co., Banff Ave Brewing Co., Last Best Brewing & Distilling, and Campio Brewing Co. The Maligne Distillery will begin releasing whisky products in late 2023, coinciding with the opening of a whisky-themed experience centre in Jasper, Alberta.

SOURCE Bearhill

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/01/c6860.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Farfetch Is Plunging Hard Today

    Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were plunging 23.6% in afternoon trading on Thursday after the online luxury fashion marketplace filed a business update with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Farfetch said it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today that will discuss in greater depth the company's strategic growth plan. On the surface, the guidance Farfetch shared wouldn't seem to warrant the collapse in its share price.

  • Tesla set to unveil semi-truck EV in Nevada delivery to PepsiCo

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's plans to unveil its electric freight truck tonight.

  • AMC stock halted after experiencing heavy trading volume

    Trading was halted for AMC after the stock saw heavy volume on Thursday afternoon.

  • Fisker rejects short-seller's allegations; says no bank guarantee with partner Magna

    Fisker said it intends "to take immediate and aggressive action to address the false and misleading claims made by Fuzzy Panda Research," adding that it owns the intellectual property for the Fisker Ocean Platform. In a report disclosing an unspecified short position earlier on Thursday, Fuzzy Panda Research said that Fisker's access to its funds is limited by bank guarantees that set a mininum cash balance.

  • Tesla Stock Advances Ahead Of Long-Awaited Semi Truck Reveal

    Tesla is expected to unveil its long awaited Semi, a 18-wheeler long-haul electric freight hauler, Thursday after it was first announced five years ago. Tesla stock climbed during market trading before dropping after the market closed. The Tesla Semi has been five years in the making.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Bounced Back Today

    CrowdStrike stock is a buy today -- but there's an even better bargain out there for stock investors.

  • Costco stock drops following weak November sales data

    Shares of Costco fell after November data revealed a drop in sales.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • Sleep Well at Night in 2023 With This 8.5% Dividend Stock

    Retirees or others looking for dividends can look at tobacco staple Altria Group (NYSE: MO) to stabilize their portfolio and put some money in their pockets. Altria isn't a stock for everyone, but here is why those holding it can sleep well at night, knowing that their investment is generating reliable dividend income. Zoom out enough, and you'll see that Altria's been a rough stock to hold over the past five years.

  • 12 Safest Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 safest stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Safest Stocks To Invest In. The stock market outlook for 2023 is rather dismal as per the majority of Wall Street analysts. According to Deutsche Bank, global stocks are forecasted […]

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.

  • Costco’s Sales Update Slams the Stock. Strong Grocery Sales Aren’t Enough Anymore.

    Sales of food and sundries climbed by double digits, while, non-food categories were largely lower, hurt by products like electronics and jewelry.

  • Tesla Is Offering $3,750 Off a New Car. It Won’t Last.

    The EV maker doesn't usually offer sales or haggle over prices, but subsidies taking effect in January seem to have changed things.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Congratulates Big Rival Ford

    Elon Musk and Tesla changed the way consumers think about and look at cars. The groups are investing billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles. Consumers are also following developments, since their demand for these green vehicles is rising sharply even as the cars remain expensive and the numbers of charging stations continue to lag.

  • Bears are Losing Control Over Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now

    Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Home sales could plunge in 2023. These cities may see the worst.

    Buyers are getting squeezed by higher real estate prices and soaring mortgage rates, which could force more out of the market.

  • Ask an Advisor: When Taking RMDs, How Do I Avoid Locking in Losses? I'll Be 72 Years Old Soon, and My Stocks Are ‘Way Down' This Year

    I will be 72 years old on Feb. 10, 2023. I have a traditional individual retirement (IRA) account. Most of the money is tied in stocks, and the stocks this year are way down. If I sell to pay the … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: When Taking RMDs, How Do I Avoid Locking in Losses? I'll Be 72 Years Old Soon, and My Stocks Are ‘Way Down' This Year appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.