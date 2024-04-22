One Kinetiko Energy Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Kinetiko Energy Limited's (ASX:KKO ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kinetiko Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Brendan Gore bought AU$709k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.083 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.076 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Brendan Gore was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Kinetiko Energy

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Kinetiko Energy insiders own 39% of the company, worth about AU$40m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kinetiko Energy Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Kinetiko Energy shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Kinetiko Energy and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kinetiko Energy. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (4 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Kinetiko Energy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

