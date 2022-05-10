U.S. markets closed

ONE KNOXVILLE SC ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PYA

·2 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its season opener approaching, One Knoxville SC is pleased to announce an exclusive business services partnership. One of the nation's Top 100 Accounting Firms, PYA, will be the Presenting Sponsor of the 2022 One Knoxville SC coaching staff.

(PRNewsfoto/PYA)
(PRNewsfoto/PYA)

PYA becomes the Presenting Sponsor of the One Knoxville SC coaching staff–bringing professional soccer to Knoxville.

One Knoxville SC, the club bringing professional soccer to Knoxville, is delighted to have another outstanding community partner in PYA. With the club's focus on steady, incremental growth within the American soccer landscape, a partnership with PYA provides an opportunity to work collaboratively with a respected local leader that understands what makes Knoxville unique.

Founded in Knoxville in 1983, PYA serves clients in all 50 states from offices in six cities. The firm is ranked by Forbes and by Inside Public Accounting as one of the Top Tax and Accounting Firms in the nation, and by Accounting Today as one of the Top 20 CPA firms in the Southeast and the largest headquartered in Knoxville. PYA remains deeply committed to its Knoxville heritage and has a long history of community support.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with PYA for our inaugural season," said Drew McKenna, Partner at One Knoxville SC. "With decades of community experience, PYA not only understands how to support businesses, but understands implicitly how to support Knoxville businesses. We couldn't be prouder of this partnership."

Marty Brown, PYA President and CEO, adds, "We are so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this energetic team. The community engagement and support One Knoxville SC is fostering overlap so effectively with other exciting developments in our city and with our firm's core values. We are happy PYA can help bring it to life."

The One Knoxville SC season opens May 14th. Information available at: https://oneknoxsc.com/. Information on PYA is available at https://www.pyapc.com/.

One Knoxville SC Logo
One Knoxville SC Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-knoxville-sc-announces-partnership-with-pya-301544434.html

SOURCE PYA

