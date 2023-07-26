One Lara Exploration Insider Raised Stake By 16% In Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Lara Exploration Ltd.'s (CVE:LRA ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lara Exploration

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Vice President of Corporate Development Christopher MacIntyre bought CA$176k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.76 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$0.79. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Lara Exploration insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Christopher MacIntyre was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Christopher MacIntyre bought a total of 398.00k shares over the year at an average price of CA$0.76. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Lara Exploration Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Lara Exploration insiders own about CA$5.7m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Lara Exploration Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Lara Exploration shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Lara Exploration and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lara Exploration. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Lara Exploration.

