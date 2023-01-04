One of the last remaining execs from 'Twitter 1.0' has left the company, report says

Elon Musk. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

One of the last remaining execs from pre-Elon Musk Twitter has quit, tech journalist Zoë Schiffer says.

Behnam Rezaei, Twitter's head of product and engineering, had worked at the company since 2017.

Musk said in December that Twitter had around 2,000 staff left. It had more than 7,500 at the end of 2021.

Schiffer, who writes for tech newsletter Platformer, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that Behnam Rezaei, Twitter's head of product and engineering, had "just" resigned.

Rezaei joined Twitter as its senior director of engineering in August 2017, and became its product engineering lead in November 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. He hasn't posted on social media to say he's left the company.

Since buying Twitter in late October, Elon Musk has laid off thousands of the company's staff. Some, however, have left of their own accord, saying Musk had changed the company's culture and expressing worries about the site's future. Musk's vision for "Twitter 2.0" includes workers being "extremely hardcore" and working "long hours at high intensity."

The exodus of long-serving staff from Twitter, including some high-ranking execs, shows no sign of abating.

Platformer journalist Casey Newton tweeted on Tuesday night that Katie Marcotte, a 10-year Twitter employee and the company's acting head of human resources, had announced that she was leaving the company.

Some Twitter users suggested that Marcotte may have chosen to stay at the company until the end of the severance period for the roughly 50% of Twitter staff laid off on November 4.

It didn't take long for staff to start leaving. Just the day after Musk's deal to buy Twitter went through, Sarah Personette, the company's chief customer officer, quit.

Chief people and diversity officer Dalana Brand resigned the next week. Twitter's VP for real estate and work transformation and its SVP finance both quit not long after, following around a decade each at the company.

Musk said on a podcast in December that Twitter had around 2,000 staff left, a huge drop compared to the more than 7,500 full-time employees it had at the end of 2021. Musk has drafted in some staff from his other companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, to plug the gap.

Former Twitter staff have used the moniker "Twitter 1.0" to refer to the company pre-Musk. In social-media posts, the ex-employees have said they "had it good at Twitter 1.0" and shared their memories from the company using the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked.

