One year later, Intel construction on schedule but suppliers largely a mystery

Work continues on the Intel chip manufacturing site in Licking County. Union officials said progress is on track for construction on the $20 billion project.

Intel's $20 billion investment in New Albany is meant to unleash a powerful ecosystem in central Ohio and beyond in which suppliers of the semiconductor giant set up shop near the two plants Intel is building, resulting in even more jobs and dollars flowing to the area.

Yet more than a year after President Biden came to Licking County to break ground on that warm, sunny day, no major suppliers have publicly announced plans for the region and details on their plans have been hard to come by.

That includes the four companies − Air Products of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Applied Materials, LAM Research, and Ultra Clean Technology, all based in California − that Intel said when the project was announced in January 2022 that will set up shop here to serve Intel.

None of the four responded to emails seeking comment about what plans they have, and Intel declined to comment.

The lack of any official news doesn't mean progress isn't being made as construction continues in anticipation that the two plants, called fabs, will start producing the tiny, critical devices in 2025. A union leader says construction workers have been able to meet the demands of Intel and Bechtel, which is building the fabs, and are working well with the companies.

When Intel announced the project, it said it already had about 140 suppliers in Ohio, and about 30 of them are expected to locate around the plant.

"The progress of the suppliers is about on schedule under a five-, six-year construction journey," said Kenny McDonald, president and CEO of the Columbus Partnership, the region’s most powerful civic and business organization.

He said leaders of the partnership along with One Columbus, the region's economic development arm, have met with Intel suppliers in the U.S., Asia and Europe for the project.

"There's no magic milestone," he said. "We've known for a long time that we're on a long journey with Intel."

Construction continues on the Intel site in Licking County as the company hopes to begin manufacturing microchips in central Ohio in 2025.

Land on Intel site set aside for suppliers

The site where the two factories will be built includes 250 acres that have been set aside for suppliers, land that an Intel executive told The Dispatch in April 2022 likely will be used by suppliers storing chemicals, equipment, packaging material, spare parts and other kinds of inventory that need to be close to the plants. Critical tools used by Intel at the plant, for example, can cost as much as $100 million and need to be maintained at the highest levels.

Beyond the four names already identified, the Intel executive said the company doesn't disclose the name of suppliers.

Lt. Gov Jon Husted said he and Gov. Mike DeWine receive regular updates from Intel's top executives, including CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Husted said he doesn't blame Intel for keeping the names of some suppliers under wraps.

"It's a highly competitive environment," he said.

How quickly the fabs and suppliers will be developed here will depend on Intel's business, customer attraction and the timelines for when those customers will need the chips that Intel makes, he said.

"It's an enormously complex synchronization of events," he said. "It's really fascinating to watch all this come together."

"That will dictate the pace of how they build out the fabs. It's gone very smoothly so far."

Recently, Intel has indicated a focus on completing its two-fab expansion in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, which is about a year ahead of the New Albany project, after Intel said it has landed a big customer that it has yet to identify.

Unlike Ohio where Intel is starting from scratch, Intel has been in Arizona for more than 40 years, and it already has a well-established supplier base.

"I've begun a process to accelerate the build out of Arizona, right, and based on that customer prepay," Gelsinger told analysts at a conference Aug. 31.

The acceleration comes as Intel's stock has begun to rally after falling to a multiyear low last year. Shares have climbed 20% over the past six months as Intel has shown signs of improvement.

Work continues to develop the Intel chip manufacturing site in Licking County.

Intel and CHIPS

At that conference, Gelsinger said Intel has submitted an application for funding from the CHIPS Act as part of the acceleration of the Arizona project along with a project for its operations in Oregon.

"And the next two projects, Ohio and New Mexico, will soon be in their hands as well," he said.

The Commerce Department has not said when it will begin awarding money to semiconductor companies and their suppliers from the CHIPS & Science Act that was signed into law by President Biden more than a year ago other than money is expected to begin flowing this year.

The $52.9 billion bill is meant to restore production of semiconductors that has largely moved overseas the past few decades. The bill also provides a 25% tax credit for capital expenses for making semiconductors and related equipment.

Suppliers also are eligible for funding under the bill.

Since the CHIPS Act was signed, semiconductor companies and suppliers have committed to projects totaling $166 billion, and that since President Biden took office, total semiconductor investment has hit $231 billion, according to the White House.

Demand for money from the bill has been strong with 500 statements of interest from companies with operations across 42 states, and that a combined 100 preapplications and full applications have been received, according to the Commerce Department.

Work continues on the Intel chip manufacturing site in Licking County as construction crews work on a new roundabout on Green Chapel Road.

Construction work in New Albany remains on track, union leader says

Union workers on the site say construction work remains on track and that they've been able to meet Intel's needs.

Currently, about 500 workers are on site, says Mike Knisley, secretary-treasurer of the Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council. Intel has said that 5,000 to 7,000 construction workers could be on the site eventually.

"I've not lost faith in Intel in this project. They are not giving me any reason to doubt their sincerity or commitment to make this a go," he said.

Knisley says the project has been slower than anticipated to ramp up, but that has given workers time to prepare the site for what's ahead.

"I think that's going to pay off in the end," he said.

He also said Intel's focus on Arizona at the moment is logical, given the company's lengthy history there.

"If you have an established workforce and established fabs in place, it makes sense to modernize and go with this compared with something coming out of the ground," he said.

The union workers will be ready as Intel's schedule for the New Albany project adjusts, he said.

"That's what we do as trades people," Knisley said. "They're flexible to the owner's needs. That's the way we've doing it for 100 years."

