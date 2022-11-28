U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.60
    -69.52 (-1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.27
    -535.76 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,024.50
    -201.86 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.14
    -39.05 (-2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.96
    +0.68 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.90
    -15.10 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    -0.57 (-2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0336
    -0.0069 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1944
    -0.0147 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8710
    -0.2290 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,240.82
    -318.35 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.74
    +0.45 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

One year after launch, over 400,000 customers have downloaded the NiSource operating companies' mobile apps

·3 min read

Columbia Gas and NIPSCO customers use the apps for bill payments, managing enrollments, examining usage and a variety of other functions.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the launch of the Columbia Gas and NIPSCO mobile apps by its operating companies. The apps are available for both Apple and Android products.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.

The mobile apps closely mirror the functionality available on the respective operating company customer-facing websites, including bill payment, managing enrollments (e.g., paperless billing, autopay and budget plans), examining usage, viewing bill history, and reporting an electric outage (NIPSCO only). The mobile apps also include the ability to start, stop and move service, as well as having chatbot and live chat features.

"To date, we have had over 6.1 million logins to the mobile apps," said Jennifer Montague, senior vice president and chief customer officer at NiSource. "This tells us customers are not only embracing the apps, but using them on a regular basis to handle routine transactions."

NiSource customers have asked for more digital options to handle their needs The mobile apps offer another channel to meet this demand, providing them with the ability to easily do business when it's convenient for them.

"NiSource is relentlessly focused on convenience through innovation to better serve customers," Montague added. "The increased need by customers for digital options has become abundantly clear. Customers are not only asking for it, they are demanding it."

In response to customer demands, NiSource's operating companies added the self-serve capability to stop, start and move service online or through the mobile app in 2021. Since launch, nearly 206,000 customers have completed a request to stop, start or move a service, which previously would have required contacting a live agent. The company also elevated promotions of paperless billing, encouraging 1.4 million of its customers to go paperless and view their bills online anywhere, anytime at their convenience

In 2022, chatbot and live chat were launched, allowing more than 577,000 customers to get immediate answers to key questions via virtual interaction with the customer support team. NiSource also implemented a new conversational interactive voice response (IVR) feature that improves the customer experience by allowing customers to find answers more easily through voice rather than needing to speak with a live agent.

To learn more about the NiSource mobile apps, visit www.nisource.com.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Its employees focus on providing customers with safe, reliable and sustainable energy. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource and its investment-driven growth plan can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at facebook.com/nisource, linkedin.com/company/nisource and twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-year-after-launch-over-400-000-customers-have-downloaded-the-nisource-operating-companies-mobile-apps-301688169.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Energy stocks look ‘especially vulnerable’ to crude-oil selloff

    The energy sector ETF has kept rising even as crude futures have plunged, suggesting oil stocks could be especially vulnerable if oil prices keep falling.

  • Natural Gas Spikes Above $7 After First Draw of the Season

    Natural gas-oriented companies like Cheniere Energy (LNG), EQT Corporation (EQT) and Comstock Resources (CRK) can make money even in a volatile environment.

  • Analyst Report: Nisource Inc. (Holding Co.)

    NiSource Inc. is an energy holding company whose subsidiaries are fully regulated natural gas and electric utility companies serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers in six states. NiSource's principal subsidiaries include NiSource Gas Distribution Group Inc., a natural gas distribution holding company, and NIPSCO, a regulated gas and electric company. NiSource derives substantially all of its revenues and earnings from the operating results of these rate-regulated utilities. The company has approximately 7,500 employees. NI shares are a component of the S&P 500.

  • China Stocks Rally in US on Bet Protests Will Spur Covid Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US rallied Monday amid speculation that nationwide protests could hasten the government’s shift away from the Covid Zero policies that are exerting a major drag on its economy.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index jumped as much as 4.7%, the most i

  • Barloworld’s Car-Rental Unit Sees Valuation of $260 Million on Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Barloworld Ltd.’s car-rental business, which will be carved out and listed in Johannesburg next month, will have a valuation of about 4.5 billion rand ($260 million), the unit’s chief executive officer said.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBarloworld has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise the diversifi

  • Popeyes, Wingstop, Others Step Up Chicken Offerings as Poultry Prices Drop

    Prices for chicken breasts have fallen about 70% since June, bringing relief to Popeyes, Applebee’s and other chains, which have struggled with escalating costs this year.

  • Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Gain Following License Approvals

    Hong Kong-listed casino stocks are up in early Asia trade after the Macau government renewed the licenses of the six casino operators currently registered in the city for another 10 years. SJM Holdings Ltd. rises 7.6%, MGM China Holdings Ltd. surges 13%, Melco International Development Ltd. is up 7.2%, Sands China Ltd. gains 5.9%, and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. edges 0.8% higher. Casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd., which had emerged as a surprise seventh bidder, had its license application rejected.

  • Three ETFs That Stand Out Amid Market Drops: Morningstar

    Stocks and bonds have slumped in 2022, with the S&P 500 dropping 16% and the Bloomberg bond index sliding 13%.

  • Bank of Japan Sees Unrealized Bond Loss for First Time in Over 16 Years

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES By Megumi Fujikawa The Bank of Japan reported an unrealized loss on its Japanese government bond holdings for the first time in more than 16 years, reflecting the sharp rise in yields.

  • Analyst Says Coinbase 'A Waste Of Time', Taylor Swift's Concert Fiasco Under DOJ Probe, Shopify Clocks Record Black Friday Sales: Top Stories Monday, Nov. 28

    CNBC After FTX Collapse, 'Crypto Is Dead' And Coinbase' A Waste Of Time:' Mizuho Analyst Dan Dolev, a Mizuho Americas analyst, believes that crypto may be finished after the recent troubles at FTX (FTT/USD), a bankrupt crypto exchange. Dolev said in an interview with CNBC that he thinks "crypto is dead" and "investing in Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is just a waste of time." Wall Street Journal Did AOC Prompt A Justice Department Investigation Over A Taylor Swift Concert? The U.S. Justice Department

  • Charting the Dow: The Industrials Are Leading the Bulls

    We may not be back in a bull market yet, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average is doing its best to push higher.

  • First Mover Americas: Bahamas on Defense After FTX's Collapse

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Nov. 28, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Discount Broker Crosses Buy Point As Busier Stock Trading Raises Bottom Line

    Charles Schwab crossed a buy point as the brokerage rallies on strong stock trading activity and high interest rates.

  • Credit Suisse Faces Fed Fine Over Archegos Collapse

    Credit Suisse has said it could pay a fine and make operational fixes to resolve a probe by the Federal Reserve into its involvement with the collapsed family office Archegos Capital Management. The Fed is seeking "a resolution that includes monetary penalties and certain remedial measures," the Swiss bank said. The resolution is "subject to ongoing dialogue" with the Fed and other regulators, it added in a prospectus for a new share offering that was published Friday. Credit Suisse racked up a

  • Carlyle Raises Over $3B To Tap European Tech Boom

    U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) raised over €3 billion ($3.12 billion) for a pan-European technology fund exploiting "pockets of life" in the economy. Focused on lower mid-market and growth technology companies across Europe, the fund, called CETP V, has exceeded its €2.5 billion target in less than a year of fundraising. Carlyle more than doubled the size of the previous fund CETP IV, Reuters cites the co-heads of Carlyle Europe Technology Partners. Also Read: Carlyle Aviation P

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Banks in Talks to Compensate Scammed Zelle Users: WSJ

    A plan under development would establish new rules for reimbursing bank customers found to have been duped into sending money to fraudsters via Zelle, according to a news report.

  • Salesforce, Dollar General, Crowdstrike, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Crowdstrike, Dollar General, Marvell, and more will also report. The economic data pipeline will include figures on home prices, consumer confidence, and jobs and income.

  • Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs

    Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. "Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity," they wrote in a commentary. In the U.S., annual inflation did dip to 7.7% in October from 8.2% in September.