One Law AI Shares AI Software For Attorneys

One Law AI
·4 min read

Roswell, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth, Georgia -- One Law AI is proud to share the future of the legal industry: Amelia. The company was founded with the intention of bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to personal injury law firms. More information about the company can be found at the following link: One Law AI For Law Firms.

Amelia is the result of One Law AI’s hard work: an artificial intelligence virtual legal assistant specially designed for law firms. She is a highly cognitive and conversational AI who the company says can outperform anything that currently exists on the market. One Law AI has spent years perfecting her to engage with clients and employees alike. Amelia seeks human levels of efficiency, profit, and loss impact, and demonstrates impressive levels of customer service without human limitations. She is what the industry calls multi-channel — meaning she can speak, text, email, and chat. Her scalability is incredible, as the company boasts that they have not seen a limit yet.

Jack Derrickson, a representative for One Law AI, says that “People don’t realize the potential of AI, or how much the power of computers can be harnessed to make our lives easier. At One Law AI, we’ve been working very hard to create something special that will allow law firms to lighten their workload while increasing their efficiency, and we are proud to say that Amelia hits the mark, surpassing even our expectations. Amelia mimics human behavior, she thinks like a human but works at the speed of a machine. I genuinely believe that Amelia’s capacities can fundamentally change how law firms operate today.”

One Law AI assures that integrating Amelia with a law firm’s existing systems is not a difficult process. Amelia is built on modern software architecture that will easily interface with existing software programs and infrastructure. The company says that its goal is not to replace everything, but rather work with law firms to streamline their processes and increase workplace efficiency.

Amelia is able to tackle many challenges, from AI lead generation to serving as a legal assistant who is able to take care of mindless tasks. With lead generation, Amelia is able to comprehend what potential clients are saying and understand their needs. This means that she is fully able to capture the attention of every new lead and take care of the necessary details. She is designed with knowledge persistence and the ability to learn, which allows employees to ‘teach’ Amelia to take care of repetitive tasks, freeing up the employees’ time and efforts to be better focused elsewhere.

At her core, Amelia works by connecting conversations to data and processes to give every customer the best end-to-end experience possible. She can also speak over 40 languages, allowing her to interact with the most complex dialogues across any channel from voice to mobile and online chat. Even when customers switch between different requests and topics in a single conversation, Amelia can easily stay on track.

One Law AI also emphasizes that Amelia is not a chatbot — she is not confined to following a rigid, linear process as she can mimic the human brain through spread activation. As a result, she can dynamically navigate business process flows without having to follow a step-by-step process to achieve the desired outcome.

Industry analysts regularly recognize Amelia as the Most Human AI™ agent with leading conversational abilities. Her ability to think ahead and understand where conversations are heading, much like a human, makes her unlike any other AI solution on the market. Her use of spread-activation also allows her to deliver quicker and more intelligent responses, making her more human-like.

Derrickson says, “If you want to take your personal injury law firm to the next level, Amelia is the secret ingredient that you are missing. We can customize her further to suit your specific needs and with her help, you’ll be able to make your law firm more effective and more efficient. If you are interested in learning more about Amelia and how she can help you, feel free to get in touch with us.”

https://vimeo.com/554480519/41fd25ded2

Those who want to learn more about One Law AI and its services or want to interact with Amelia themselves are welcome to visit the company's website for a demo and more information. They encourage interested parties to get in touch with Jack Derrickson directly via email or phone. The company can also be reached through the contact form on their website. One Law AI maintains a presence on LinkedIn where they frequently post updates, share media, and communicate with their customers.

###

For more information about One Law AI, contact the company here:

One Law AI
Jack Derrickson
470-869-0361
jackderrickson@1lawllc.com
4227 Pleasant Hill Rd Bldg 11, DULUTH, GA 30096

CONTACT: Jack Derrickson


