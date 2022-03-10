U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,259.52
    -18.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,174.07
    -112.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,129.96
    -125.58 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.90
    -2.80 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.60
    +12.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.42 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0084 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    -0.0100 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1300
    +0.2710 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,416.20
    -2,457.23 (-5.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.06
    +3.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

One Liberty Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
One Liberty Properties, Inc.
·18 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OLP
One Liberty Properties, Inc.
One Liberty Properties, Inc.

~ Occupancy at Quarter-End 99.2 % ~
~ Strong Leasing in 2021 Positions Company for the Long-Term ~

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP), a real estate investment trust focused on net leased properties, today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Patrick J. Callan, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of One Liberty, “While successfully navigating the pandemic, we extended the term of significant leases and tenancies, and are pleased to end 2021 with occupancy at 99.2%. We also continue to successfully transform our portfolio to industrial focused properties as we believe that over the long-term this asset class will provide greater stability to our cashflow. We believe that over-time, the repositioning of the portfolio will support our dividend and create value for our stockholders.”

Fourth Quarter Operating Results:

Revenues and Operating Expenses

Rental income for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $20.8 million compared to $18.7 million in the corresponding prior year. The increase is due primarily to matters relating to Regal Cinemas including an increase, in 2021, of $613,000 in rental income, and in 2020, the non-cash write-off of straight-line rent and non-accrual of rent that aggregated approximately $1.4 million. Industrial properties again contributed more than 50% of rental income in the current quarter.

Income from the early termination of leases in the current quarter was $224,000 compared to $15,000 in corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total operating expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $12.7 million compared to $12.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Gain on sale of real estate

The Company generated gain on sale of real estate of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020.

Other income and expenses

Other net expenses improved to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter 2021 from $5.1 million in the 2020 quarter. Contributing to the improvement was a $368,000 reduction in interest expense in the current quarter.

Net income, FFO1 and AFFO

Net income attributable to One Liberty in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to net income in the corresponding period of the prior year of $3.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Funds from Operations, or FFO, was $9.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the corresponding quarter of 2020. The improvement in FFO is due to a $2.1 million increase in rental income primarily related to Regal Cinemas (including an increase, in 2021, of $613,000 in rental income, and in 2020, the non-cash write-off of straight-line rent and non-accrual of rent that aggregated approximately $1.4 million), a $368,000 reduction in interest expense, a $275,000 increase in earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures, and a $209,000 increase in lease termination fee income.

Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, was $10.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $9.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. The improvement in AFFO is due to the factors contributing to the increase in FFO excluding $1.2 million of the increase in rental income related to the effect of straight-line rent accruals, and the $209,000 increase in lease termination fee income.

Diluted per share net income, FFO and AFFO were impacted in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, by an average increase of approximately 493,000 in the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding as a result of issuances of stock in lieu of cash dividends and in connection with equity incentive, at-the-market equity offering and dividend reinvestment programs.

_______________
1 A description and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (i.e., FFO and AFFO) to GAAP financial measures is presented later in this release.

Full Year 2021 Operating Results:

Revenues and Operating Expenses

Rental income in 2021 was $82.2 million compared to $81.9 million in 2020. The improvement is due to a net increase of $1.7 million from same store properties, including, with respect to two Regal Cinemas properties, $1.1 million of increased rent and deferred rent collections in 2021, and the inclusion in 2020 of a $1.1 million of a non-cash write-off of straight-line rent. The increase was offset by $1.4 million from the net impact of dispositions and acquisitions during 2021 and the inclusion, in 2020, of $729,000 of variable rent from a tenant that did not pay rent in 2021.

Income from the early termination of leases in 2021 was $560,000 compared to $15,000 in 2020.

Operating expense in 2021 was $51.2 million compared to $51.0 million in 2020.

Gain on sale of real estate

Net gain on sale of real estate, in 2021 was $25.5 million from the sale of five properties compared to $17.3 million in 2020 from the sale of four properties.

Other income and expenses

Other net expenses in 2021 improved to $17.9 million from $20.8 million in 2020. The improvement is due primarily to reductions of $1.4 million in interest expense and $222,000 in debt prepayment costs and increases of $684,000 from the sale of joint venture properties and $373,000 of other income, including $265,000 from insurance recoveries.

Net income, FFO and AFFO

Net income attributable to One Liberty was $38.9 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, compared to $27.4 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, in 2020.

FFO for 2021 was $36.1 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, compared to 2020 FFO of $33.9 million, or $1.66 per diluted share. The improvement in FFO is due to a $1.4 million reduction in interest expense, a $545,000 increase in lease termination fee income, and a $373,000 increase in other income. Offsetting the increase in FFO is a $639,000 non-cash increase in general and administrative expense related to equity incentive awards.

AFFO for 2021 was $41.0 million or $1.95 per diluted share compared to $38.8 million, or $1.90 per diluted share in the prior year. The improvement in AFFO is due to the factors contributing to the increase in FFO and the exclusion from AFFO of a $747,000 increase in general and administrative expense related to non-cash compensation expense related to equity incentive awards, and the addition to AFFO of $389,000 in rental income related to the effect of straight-line rent accruals. The improvement in AFFO was offset by the exclusion, from AFFO, of the $545,000 increase in lease termination fee income and $366,000 of the increase in other income.

Diluted per share net income, FFO and AFFO were impacted negatively in 2021 by an average increase of approximately 671,000 in the weighted average number of shares of common stock as a result of issuances of stock in-lieu-of cash dividends and in connection with the equity incentive, at-the-market equity offering and dividend reinvestment programs.

Acquisitions in 2021:

The Company acquired three industrial properties for $24.3 million. The Company expects to recognize in 2022 approximately $1.8 million of rental income from these properties, which contributed $636,000 of rental income in 2021.

Subsequent Events:

In 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to sell an industrial property located in Columbus, Ohio for $8.5 million. This property generated $749,000 of rental income and incurred operating expenses of $164,000 in 2021 (including depreciation and amortization expense of $66,000). The Company estimates that when the sale is completed in the quarter ending June 30, 2022, it will recognize an approximate net gain of $6.9 million from this sale.

As previously reported, in January 2022, the Company purchased a 53,000 square foot industrial facility in Fort Myers, Florida for $8.1 million. The Company anticipates that this property will contribute $438,000 of base rent in 2022.

In January 2022, the Company entered into an agreement to sell four Wendy’s restaurant properties located in Pennsylvania for $10.0 million. It is anticipated that this sale will be completed in the second quarter of 2022 and that One Liberty will recognize an approximate net gain of $4.7 million on the sales. In 2021, these properties contributed $525,000 of rental income and accounted for $100,000 of operating expense (including $59,000 of depreciation) and $116,000 of interest expense.

Balance Sheet:

At December 31, 2021, the Company had $16.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, total assets of $753.0 million, total debt of $407.8 million, and total stockholders’ equity of $305.3 million.

At March 4, 2022, One Liberty’s available liquidity was $97.9 million, including $12.6 million of cash and cash equivalents (including the credit facility’s required $3 million deposit maintenance balance) and up to $85.3 million available under its credit facility.

Dividends:

On March 10, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable April 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2022. This dividend represents One Liberty’s 117th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One Liberty computes FFO in accordance with the “White Paper on Funds from Operations” issued by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) and NAREIT’s related guidance. FFO is defined in the White Paper as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

One Liberty computes AFFO by adjusting from FFO for straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles, deducting lease termination and certain other fees and adding back amortization of restricted stock and restricted stock unit compensation expense, amortization of costs in connection with its financing activities (including its share of its unconsolidated joint ventures), income on insurance recoveries from casualties and debt prepayment costs. Since the NAREIT White Paper does not provide guidelines for computing AFFO, the computation of AFFO varies from one REIT to another.

One Liberty believes that FFO and AFFO are useful and standard supplemental measures of the operating performance for equity REITs and are used frequently by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating equity REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their operating results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminish predictability over time. In fact, real estate values have historically risen and fallen with market conditions. As a result, management believes that FFO and AFFO provide a performance measure that when compared year over year, should reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing a perspective that may not be necessarily apparent from net income. Management also considers FFO and AFFO to be useful in evaluating potential property acquisitions.

FFO and AFFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as defined by GAAP. FFO and AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance nor as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. FFO and AFFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all of the Company’s cash needs, including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders.

Management recognizes that there are limitations in the use of FFO and AFFO. In evaluating the Company’s performance, management is careful to examine GAAP measures such as net income and cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain statements contained in this press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by One Liberty Properties, Inc. are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for the purpose of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or variations thereof. Information regarding certain important factors that could cause actual outcomes or other events to differ materially from any such forward looking statements appear in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (and in particular the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements”, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” and “Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included therein) and the other reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission thereafter. In addition, estimates of rental income for 2022 exclude any related variable rent, anticipated property sales may not be completed during the period indicated or at all, and estimates of gains from property sales are subject to adjustment, among other things, because actual closing costs may differ from the estimated costs. You should not rely on forward looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements.

About One Liberty Properties:

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
www.1Liberty.com

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands)

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Real estate investments, at cost

$

837,641

$

839,058

Accumulated depreciation

(160,664

)

(147,136

)

Real estate investments, net

676,977

691,922

Property held-for-sale

1,270

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

10,172

10,702

Cash and cash equivalents

16,164

12,705

Unbilled rent receivable

14,330

15,438

Unamortized intangible lease assets, net

20,694

24,703

Other assets

13,346

20,667

Total assets

$

752,953

$

776,137

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities:

Mortgages payable, net of $3,316 and $3,845 of deferred financing costs, respectively

$

396,344

$

429,704

Line of credit-outstanding, net of $216 and $425 of deferred financing costs, respectively

11,484

12,525

Unamortized intangible lease liabilities, net

10,407

11,189

Other liabilities

28,440

30,759

Total liabilities

446,675

484,177

Total One Liberty Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity

305,332

290,767

Non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures

946

1,193

Total equity

306,278

291,960

Total liabilities and equity

$

752,953

$

776,137

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. (NYSE: OLP)

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Rental income, net

$

20,842

$

18,717

$

82,180

$

81,888

Lease termination fees

224

15

560

15

Total revenues

21,066

18,732

82,740

81,903

Operating expenses:

Depreciation and amortization

5,777

5,763

22,832

22,964

General and administrative

3,340

3,427

14,310

13,671

Real estate operating expenses

3,530

3,536

13,802

13,634

State taxes

70

83

291

310

Impairment due to casualty loss

430

Total operating expenses

12,717

12,809

51,235

51,009

Other operating income

Gain on sale of real estate, net

2,695

2,712

25,463

17,280

Operating income

11,044

8,635

56,968

48,174

Other income and expenses:

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures

127

(148

)

202

38

Equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint venture properties

4

805

121

Prepayment costs on debt

(64

)

(901

)

(1,123

)

Other income

4

34

869

496

Interest:

Expense

(4,366

)

(4,734

)

(17,939

)

(19,317

)

Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs

(216

)

(216

)

(970

)

(976

)

Net income

6,533

3,571

39,034

27,413

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(26

)

1

(177

)

(6

)

Net income attributable to One Liberty Properties, Inc.

$

6,507

$

3,572

$

38,857

$

27,407

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders-diluted

$

0.30

$

0.16

$

1.85

$

1.33

Funds from operations - Note 1

$

9,778

$

6,741

$

36,094

$

33,876

Funds from operations per common share-diluted - Note 2

$

0.46

$

0.33

$

1.72

$

1.66

Adjusted funds from operations - Note 1

$

10,747

$

9,079

$

41,047

$

38,755

Adjusted funds from operations per common share-diluted - Note 2

$

0.51

$

0.44

$

1.95

$

1.90

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

20,210

19,835

20,086

19,571

Diluted

20,369

19,871

20,264

19,599

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. (NYSE: OLP)

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

Note 1:

2021

2020

2021

2020

NAREIT funds from operations is summarized in the following table:

GAAP net income attributable to One Liberty Properties, Inc.

$

6,507

$

3,572

$

38,857

$

27,407

Add: depreciation and amortization of properties

5,659

5,663

22,395

22,558

Add: our share of depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures

183

135

571

544

Add: impairment due to casualty loss

430

Add: amortization of deferred leasing costs

118

100

437

406

Add: our share of amortization of deferred leasing costs of unconsolidated joint ventures

25

6

45

20

Deduct: gain on sale of real estate, net

(2,695

)

(2,712

)

(25,463

)

(17,280

)

Deduct: equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint venture properties

(4

)

(805

)

(121

)

Adjustments for non-controlling interests

(15

)

(23

)

57

(88

)

NAREIT funds from operations applicable to common stock

9,778

6,741

36,094

33,876

(Deduct) Add: straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles

(333

)

819

(1,019

)

(1,408

)

(Deduct) Add: our share of straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles of unconsolidated joint ventures

71

(10

)

(73

)

Deduct: lease termination fee income

(224

)

(15

)

(560

)

(15

)

Deduct: lease assignment fee income

(100

)

Add: amortization of restricted stock compensation

1,242

1,244

5,433

4,686

Add: prepayment costs on debt

64

901

1,123

Deduct: income on insurance recoveries from casualty loss

(695

)

(430

)

Add: amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs

216

215

970

976

Add: our share of amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs of unconsolidated joint ventures

4

4

17

17

Adjustments for non-controlling interests

16

3

Adjusted funds from operations applicable to common stock

$

10,747

$

9,079

$

41,047

$

38,755

Note 2:

NAREIT funds from operations is summarized in the following table:

GAAP net income attributable to One Liberty Properties, Inc.

$

0.30

$

0.16

$

1.85

$

1.33

Add: depreciation and amortization of properties

0.27

0.29

1.06

1.12

Add: our share of depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.03

Add: impairment due to casualty loss

0.02

Add: amortization of deferred leasing costs

0.01

0.02

0.02

Add: our share of amortization of deferred leasing costs of unconsolidated joint ventures

Deduct: gain on sale of real estate, net

(0.13

)

(0.13

)

(1.21

)

(0.85

)

Deduct: equity in earnings from sale of unconsolidated joint venture properties

(0.04

)

(0.01

)

Adjustments for non-controlling interests

0.01

NAREIT funds from operations per share of common stock-diluted (a)

0.46

0.33

1.72

1.66

(Deduct) Add: straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles

(0.01

)

0.04

(0.06

)

(0.08

)

(Deduct) Add: our share of straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles of unconsolidated joint ventures

Deduct: lease termination fee income

(0.01

)

(0.03

)

Deduct: lease assignment fee income

Add: amortization of restricted stock compensation

0.06

0.06

0.26

0.23

Add: prepayment costs on debt

0.04

0.06

Deduct: income on insurance recoveries from casualty loss

(0.03

)

(0.02

)

Add: amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.05

Add: our share of amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs of unconsolidated joint ventures

Adjustments for non-controlling interests

Adjusted funds from operations per share of common stock-diluted (a)

$

0.51

$

0.44

$

1.95

$

1.90

(a) The weighted average number of diluted common shares used to compute FFO and AFFO applicable to common stock includes unvested restricted shares that are excluded from the computation of diluted EPS.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    After a stunning double-digit rally in its shares yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is swiftly giving up all of those gains and more today. March 10 will go down in Nio's history as an important day: The company's shares started to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nio decided to list in Hong Kong after regulatory pressure on foreign stocks in the U.S. intensified, with the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rule allowing the delisting of foreign stocks in the U.S. if the companies fail to meet audit requirements.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles As Fiscal 2023 Revenue Guidance Misses Estimates

    DocuSign stock plunged after its January-quarter earnings met estimates and revenue topped views while guidance fell short.

  • Amazon stock jumps on 20-for-1 share split, buyback announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Amazon doing its first stock split in over 20 years, causing shares to jump.

  • Oracle stock drops after earnings fall short of Wall Street’s forecast

    Oracle Corp. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the database-software company's earnings missed Wall Street estimates.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Tumbling Today

    The Chinese e-commerce stock dipped after reporting earnings, and on a delisting threat for other Chinese names.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Rivian earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Submaranian joins the Live show to preview fourth quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy?

    Rival Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported a $0.5 per-share loss for its fiscal fourth quarter this morning. Reports on JD's loss blamed a slowing Chinese economy and weak consumer spending in the Middle Kingdom; both of these are trends that reinforce Alibaba's own assessment of slowing consumer spending, reported last month, and also confirm that the trend has continued for at least another month. Alibaba is arguably one of the strongest Chinese tech companies in existence, yet its share price is down 58% over the last 52 weeks.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Rivian’s $117 Billion Wipeout Turns Sell-Side Fans Into Skeptics

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s embrace of Rivian Automotive Inc., last year’s electric-vehicle startup darling, is waning already as the company has lost about $117 billion in market value in just four months. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: EU Eyes Ending Russian Energy RelianceUkraine and R

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Is Novavax's Biggest Catalyst Ever Just Ahead?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reported a string of good news since late last year. Novavax has shipped doses, and healthcare facilities around the world are administering them. The vaccine is showing efficacy against omicron and other variants.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,