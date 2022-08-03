U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.17
    +63.98 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,812.50
    +416.33 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,668.16
    +319.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.93
    +26.48 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.80
    -3.62 (-3.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.70
    -8.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    20.02
    -0.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8800
    +0.7280 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,289.20
    +267.29 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.34
    +9.61 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

One Liberty Properties Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
One Liberty Properties, Inc.
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OLP
One Liberty Properties, Inc.
One Liberty Properties, Inc.

– Purchased 3 Industrial Properties –

– Property Sales Generated $8.1 Million of Gains –

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP), a real estate investment trust focused on net leased properties, today announced operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Patrick J. Callan, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of One Liberty stated, “As part of our ongoing efforts to reposition the portfolio to produce sustained growth and further support our dividend, we purchased three industrial properties during the quarter. As we continue our efforts to maximize returns on invested capital, in addition to accretive acquisitions, we executed on our stock repurchase program as part of our disciplined capital allocation strategy to build stockholder value.”

Operating Results:

Rental income was $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.   This increase is due primarily to an additional $1.1 million of same-store rental income, of which $543,000, including $241,000 of deferred rent, is from Regal Cinemas.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $13.5 million compared to $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The change is due primarily to increases in depreciation, general and administrative, and real estate operating expenses.

Net income attributable to One Liberty in the second quarter of 2022 was $16.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $23.3 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the 2022 quarter includes $8.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, of gains from property sales and $5.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, from the settlement of the Round Rock litigation. Net income for the 2021 quarter includes $21.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, from the gains on the sales of the Whole Foods properties, before giving effect to the related $799,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, swap termination charge.

Funds from Operations, or FFO1, was $14.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. The increase is due primarily to the Round Rock settlement and to a lesser extent, the increase in rental income, including the deferred rent from Regal Cinemas.

_______________
1 A reconciliation of GAAP amounts to non-GAAP amounts (i.e., FFO and AFFO) is presented with the financial information included in this release.

Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, was $10.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in the prior year.   Contributing to the change in the current quarter was the increase in rental income, including the deferred rent from Regal Cinemas.

Gains on property sales are excluded from the calculation of FFO and AFFO.

Diluted per share net income, FFO and AFFO were impacted negatively in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from the corresponding quarter in the prior year by an average increase of approximately 303,000 in the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding as a result of stock issuances in connection with the equity incentive, at-the-market equity offering and dividend reinvestment programs, offset by the Company’s repurchase of 133,000 shares in the current quarter.

Balance Sheet:

At June 30, 2022, the Company had $17.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, total assets of $780.7 million, total debt of $426.9 million, and total stockholders’ equity of $315.2 million.

At August 1, 2022, One Liberty’s available liquidity was approximately $92.5 million, including $10.0 million of cash and cash equivalents (including the credit facility’s required $3.0 million average deposit maintenance balance) and $82.5 million available under its credit facility.

Transactions During the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:

One Liberty purchased three industrial properties for an aggregate purchase price of $31.7 million, including related mortgage debt of $15.5 million obtained contemporaneously or shortly following the acquisition. One Liberty anticipates that such properties will contribute, in the six months ending December 31, 2022, approximately $972,000 of rental income (excluding variable rent) and $504,000 and $284,000 of depreciation and amortization expense and mortgage interest expense, respectively.

The Company sold two properties for an aggregate sales price of $13.3 million and an aggregate gain of $8.1 million.   In the six months ended June 30, 2021, these two properties contributed an aggregate of $604,000 of rental income, $43,000 of mortgage interest expense and $193,000 of real estate operating expense, including $145,000 of depreciation and amortization expense.

Share Buyback:

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 133,000 shares at an average price per share of $25.46. At June 30, 2022, the remaining amount the Company is currently authorized to repurchase is approximately $4.1 million of its common stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One Liberty computes FFO in accordance with the “White Paper on Funds from Operations” issued by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) and NAREIT’s related guidance. FFO is defined in the White Paper as net income (calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

One Liberty computes adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, by adjusting from FFO for its straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles, deducting income on settlement of litigation, income on insurance recoveries from casualties, lease termination and assignment fees, and adding back amortization of restricted stock and restricted stock unit compensation expense, amortization of costs in connection with our financing activities (including our share of our unconsolidated joint ventures), and debt prepayment costs. Since the NAREIT White Paper does not provide guidelines for computing AFFO, the computation of AFFO may vary from one REIT to another.

One Liberty believes that FFO and AFFO are useful and standard supplemental measures of the operating performance for equity REITs and are used frequently by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating equity REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their operating results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminish predictability over time. In fact, real estate values have historically risen and fallen with market conditions. As a result, management believes that FFO and AFFO provide a performance measure that when compared year over year, should reflect the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, interest costs and other matters without the inclusion of depreciation and amortization, providing a perspective that may not be necessarily apparent from net income. Management also considers FFO and AFFO to be useful in evaluating potential property acquisitions.

FFO and AFFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as defined by GAAP. FFO and AFFO should not be an alternative to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance nor as an alternative to cash flows as measures of liquidity. FFO and AFFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all of the Company’s cash needs.

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by One Liberty Properties, Inc. is forward looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provision for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for the purpose of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or variations thereof. Information regarding important factors that could cause actual outcomes or other events to differ materially from any such forward looking statements appear in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter; in particular, the sections of such reports entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, included therein. In addition, estimates of rental income for 2022 exclude any related variable rent, anticipated property purchases and/or sales may not be completed during the period indicated or at all, and estimates of gains from property sales are subject to adjustment, among other things, because actual closing costs may differ from the estimated costs. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could materially affect the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events.

About One Liberty Properties:

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Contact:
One Liberty Properties
Investor Relations
Phone: (516) 466-3100
www.1liberty.com

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Real estate investments, at cost

$

861,050

 

 

$

837,641

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(163,792

)

 

 

(160,664

)

Real estate investments, net

 

697,258

 

 

 

676,977

 

 

 

 

 

Properties held-for-sale

 

3,766

 

 

 

1,270

 

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

 

10,398

 

 

 

10,172

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

17,624

 

 

 

16,164

 

Unbilled rent receivable

 

14,826

 

 

 

14,330

 

Unamortized intangible lease assets, net

 

20,845

 

 

 

20,694

 

Other assets

 

15,936

 

 

 

13,346

 

Total assets

$

780,653

 

 

$

752,953

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Mortgages payable, net of $3,339 and $3,316 of deferred financing costs, respectively

$

399,476

 

 

$

396,344

 

Line of credit-outstanding, net of $108 and $216 of deferred financing costs, respectively

 

27,392

 

 

 

11,484

 

Unamortized intangible lease liabilities, net

 

10,870

 

 

 

10,407

 

Other liabilities

 

26,813

 

 

 

28,440

 

Total liabilities

 

464,551

 

 

 

446,675

 

 

 

 

 

Total One Liberty Properties, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

315,160

 

 

 

305,332

 

Non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures

 

942

 

 

 

946

 

Total equity

 

316,102

 

 

 

306,278

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

780,653

 

 

$

752,953

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. (NYSE: OLP)

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental income, net

$

21,472

 

 

$

20,305

 

 

$

43,003

 

 

$

40,989

 

Lease termination fees

 

 

 

 

117

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

249

 

Total revenues

 

21,472

 

 

 

20,422

 

 

 

43,028

 

 

 

41,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,905

 

 

 

5,702

 

 

 

11,748

 

 

 

11,459

 

General and administrative

 

3,973

 

 

 

3,769

 

 

 

7,765

 

 

 

7,411

 

Real estate operating expenses

 

3,549

 

 

 

3,387

 

 

 

7,236

 

 

 

7,073

 

State taxes

 

77

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

151

 

 

 

166

 

Total operating expenses

 

13,504

 

 

 

12,949

 

 

 

26,900

 

 

 

26,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of real estate, net

 

8,050

 

 

 

21,491

 

 

 

12,699

 

 

 

21,491

 

Operating income

 

16,018

 

 

 

28,964

 

 

 

28,827

 

 

 

36,620

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

112

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

228

 

 

 

(2

)

Prepayment costs on debt

 

 

 

 

(799

)

 

 

 

 

 

(799

)

Income on settlement of litigation

 

5,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,388

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

54

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

980

 

 

 

187

 

Interest:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expense

 

(4,353

)

 

 

(4,574

)

 

 

(8,659

)

 

 

(9,208

)

Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs

 

(434

)

 

 

(296

)

 

 

(639

)

 

 

(509

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

16,785

 

 

 

23,332

 

 

 

26,125

 

 

 

26,289

 

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(18

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to One Liberty Properties, Inc.

$

16,767

 

 

$

23,329

 

 

$

26,090

 

 

$

26,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders-diluted

$

0.79

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Funds from operations - Note 1

$

14,741

 

 

$

7,661

 

 

$

25,377

 

 

$

16,500

 

Funds from operations per common share-diluted - Note 2

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted funds from operations - Note 1

$

10,404

 

 

$

10,150

 

 

$

21,058

 

 

$

20,159

 

Adjusted funds from operations per common share-diluted - Note 2

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

20,364

 

 

 

20,013

 

 

 

20,372

 

 

 

20,008

 

Diluted

 

20,480

 

 

 

20,187

 

 

 

20,485

 

 

 

20,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. (NYSE: OLP)

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 

 

June 30, 

Note 1:

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

NAREIT funds from operations is summarized in the following table:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to One Liberty Properties, Inc.

 

$

16,767

 

 

$

23,329

 

 

$

26,090

 

 

$

26,291

 

Add: depreciation and amortization of properties

 

 

5,772

 

 

 

5,597

 

 

 

11,497

 

 

 

11,253

 

Add: our share of depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

130

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

259

 

 

 

267

 

Add: amortization of deferred leasing costs

 

 

133

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

251

 

 

 

206

 

Add: our share of amortization of deferred leasing costs of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

6

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

15

 

Deduct: gain on sale of real estate, net

 

 

(8,050

)

 

 

(21,491

)

 

 

(12,699

)

 

 

(21,491

)

Adjustments for non-controlling interests

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(32

)

 

 

(41

)

NAREIT funds from operations applicable to common stock

 

 

14,741

 

 

 

7,661

 

 

 

25,377

 

 

 

16,500

 

Deduct: straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles

 

 

(917

)

 

 

(182

)

 

 

(1,483

)

 

 

(319

)

Deduct/Add: our share of straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

(7

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

1

 

Deduct: income on settlement of litigation

 

 

(5,388

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,388

)

 

 

 

Deduct: income on insurance recoveries from casualty loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(918

)

 

 

(20

)

Deduct: lease termination fee income

 

 

 

 

 

(117

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(249

)

Deduct: our share of unconsolidated joint venture lease termination fee income

 

(25

)

 

 

 

 

 

(25

)

 

 

 

Deduct: lease assignment fee income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(100

)

Add: amortization of restricted stock and RSU compensation

 

 

1,559

 

 

 

1,685

 

 

 

2,884

 

 

 

3,028

 

Add: prepayment costs on debt

 

 

 

 

 

799

 

 

 

 

 

 

799

 

Add: amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs

 

 

434

 

 

 

296

 

 

 

639

 

 

 

509

 

Add: our share of amortization of deferred financing costs of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

Adjustments for non-controlling interests

 

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

2

 

Adjusted funds from operations applicable to common stock

 

$

10,404

 

 

$

10,150

 

 

$

21,058

 

 

$

20,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note 2:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAREIT funds from operations is summarized in the following table:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to One Liberty Properties, Inc.

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

1.12

 

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

1.26

 

Add: depreciation and amortization of properties

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

0.54

 

Add: our share of depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Add: amortization of deferred leasing costs

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Add: our share of amortization of deferred leasing costs of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deduct: gain on sale of real estate, net

 

 

(0.38

)

 

 

(1.03

)

 

 

(0.60

)

 

 

(1.03

)

Adjustments for non-controlling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAREIT funds from operations per share of common stock-diluted (a)

 

0.69

 

 

 

0.37

 

 

 

1.19

 

 

 

0.79

 

Deduct: straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.08

)

 

 

(0.02

)

Deduct/Add: our share of straight-line rent accruals and amortization of lease intangibles of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deduct: income on settlement of litigation

 

 

(0.25

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.25

)

 

 

 

Deduct: income on insurance recoveries from casualty loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

 

Deduct: lease termination fee income

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Deduct: our share of unconsolidated joint venture lease termination fee income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deduct: lease assignment fee income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add: amortization of restricted stock and RSU compensation

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

0.14

 

Add: prepayment costs on debt

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

Add: amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.02

 

Add: our share of amortization of deferred financing costs of unconsolidated joint ventures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments for non-controlling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted funds from operations per share of common stock-diluted (a)

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) The weighted average number of diluted common shares used to compute FFO and AFFO applicable to common stock includes unvested restricted shares that are excluded from the computation of diluted EPS.


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid stock plunges after electric-vehicle maker cuts production guidance for the year

    Shares of Lucid Group Inc. fell more than 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker announced a reduction in its production forecast. Lucid said it now expects its 2022 production volume to hit 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles, after stating 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles in May. "Our revised production guidance reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges we encountered," Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson said in a statement. "We've identified the primary bottlen

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, fell hard today after the company reported worse-than-anticipated second-quarter results that missed analysts' top-line consensus estimate.

  • eBay stock rises following second-quarter earnings beat

    eBay shares are moving higher after the company reported a Q2 earnings beat and maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.22 per share.

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today

    After the market closed Tuesday, Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced that it plans to raise funds by selling new convertible debt notes. As of noon ET, its share price was down roughly by 20%. Infinera intends to offer $275 million in convertible senior notes that will come due in 2028.

  • Prudential (PRU) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Prudential's (PRU) Q2 results reflect poor performance of Prudential Global Investment Management (PGIM), U.S. Businesses and International businesses.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • CVS stock rises on Q2 earnings, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for CVS Health.

  • Crocs Stock Has a Lot to Prove on Thursday

    One of last month's more surprising winners was Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Crocs reports its quarterly results before the market opens on Thursday. Crocs continues to be one of the cheapest consumer stocks relative to its growth rate.

  • Moderna stock gets boost from earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss second-quarter earnings for Moderna, the Biden administration’s fall booster campaign, COVID-19 vaccine sales, and longer-term vaccine growth.

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Meaningful Upgrade To Their BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Estimates

    Celebrations may be in order for BP p.l.c. ( LON:BP. ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade...

  • Mercury General (MCY) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Mercury General (MCY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -6.06% and 0.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Editas Medicine (EDIT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Editas (EDIT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.14% and 19.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • eBay (EBAY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    eBay's (EBAY) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect strong momentum across the Marketplace platform, Promoted Listings and trading card enthusiasts.

  • Down 74%, Should Smart Investors Buy Shopify Stock During the Bear Market?

    The narrative has shifted for the e-commerce industry, but has its recent slump created one-off buying opportunities for investors?

  • Miller Value Partners’ Top Detractor: Endo International (ENDP)

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • What's in the Cards for Bausch Health (BHC) Q2 Earnings?

    An update on the IPO of Solta Medical and regular top-line and bottom-line numbers will grab investors' attention when Bausch Health (BHC) reports Q2 results.

  • Is Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Worth US$36.0 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) by taking the...