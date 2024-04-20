One Limoneira Insider Raised Stake By 24% In Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of Limoneira Company's (NASDAQ:LMNR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Limoneira

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Peter Nolan bought US$2.9m worth of shares at a price of US$15.20 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$19.59. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Peter Nolan bought a total of 262.43k shares over the year at an average price of US$14.69. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Limoneira Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 14% of Limoneira shares, worth about US$48m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Limoneira Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Limoneira and their transactions don't cause us concern. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

