One London City Equities Insider Raised Stake By 11% In Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of London City Equities Limited's (ASX:LCE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At London City Equities

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & COO Peter E. Murray for AU$118k worth of shares, at about AU$0.58 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.52. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Peter E. Murray was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Peter E. Murray bought 208.03k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.57. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:LCE Insider Trading Volume March 18th 2024

Insider Ownership Of London City Equities

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that London City Equities insiders own 50% of the company, worth about AU$8.1m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About London City Equities Insiders?

The fact that there have been no London City Equities insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, London City Equities insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing London City Equities. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for London City Equities (3 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

