One LuxUrban Hotels Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year \

Viewing insider transactions for LuxUrban Hotels Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LUXH ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LuxUrban Hotels

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Chairman Brian Ferdinand bought US$460k worth of shares at a price of US$4.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.97 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Brian Ferdinand.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that LuxUrban Hotels insiders own 74% of the company, worth about US$67m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LuxUrban Hotels Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded LuxUrban Hotels shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, LuxUrban Hotels insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LuxUrban Hotels. At Simply Wall St, we've found that LuxUrban Hotels has 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

