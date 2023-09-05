One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for One Media iP Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = UK£655k ÷ (UK£18m - UK£1.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, One Media iP Group has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for One Media iP Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering One Media iP Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For One Media iP Group Tell Us?

In terms of One Media iP Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.9% from 8.3% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From One Media iP Group's ROCE

While returns have fallen for One Media iP Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 16% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Like most companies, One Media iP Group does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

