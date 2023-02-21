U.S. markets closed

One Medical Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

1Life Healthcare, Inc.
·21 min read
1Life Healthcare, Inc.
1Life Healthcare, Inc.

  • 2022 Ending Total Membership Count of 836,000, a 14% Increase Year-Over-Year. Ending Consumer and Enterprise Membership Count of 796,000 and At-Risk Membership Count of 40,000

  • Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $274.2 Million, a 19% Increase Year-Over-Year

  • Full Year 2022 Net Revenue of $1.046 Billion, a 68% Increase Year-Over-Year

  • 2022 Ending Cash and Marketable Securities of $262.4 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“This past year at One Medical we extended the impact of our human-centered and technology-powered model, expanding to serve 836,000 total members, including 796,000 Consumer and Enterprise and 40,000 At-Risk members, and growing net revenue 68% year-over-year to $1.046 Billion,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO of One Medical.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter 2022

All comparisons are to the three months ended December 31, 2021. Unless otherwise noted, our results of operations in this press release include the activity of Iora Health, Inc. ("Iora") beginning from the close of our acquisition on September 1, 2021.

  • Total membership count as of quarter-end was 836,000 compared to 736,000, a 14% increase; Consumer and Enterprise membership count of 796,000 and At-Risk membership count of 40,000 as of quarter-end.

  • Net Revenue was $274.2 million compared to $230.2 million, a 19% increase.

  • Medical Claims Expense Ratio was 78%.

  • Loss from Operations was $112.4 million, or 41% of Net Revenue; Net Loss was $101.1 million, or 37% of Net Revenue.

  • Care Margin was $48.1 million, or 18% of Net Revenue.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $36.9 million, or 13% of Net Revenue.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2022

All comparisons are to the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Unless otherwise noted, our results of operations in this press release include the activity of Iora beginning from the close of our acquisition on September 1, 2021.

  • Net Revenue was $1.046 billion compared to $623.3 million, a 68% increase.

  • Medical Claims Expense Ratio was 81%.

  • Loss from Operations was $419.7 million, or 40% of Net Revenue; Net Loss was $397.8 million, or 38% of Net Revenue.

  • Care Margin was $184.4 million, or 18% of Net Revenue.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $144.1 million, or 14% of Net Revenue.

Due to the company's pending transaction with Amazon, One Medical will not be providing guidance for the first quarter 2023 and the full fiscal year 2023.

In addition, as is customary during the pendency of an acquisition, One Medical will not be hosting a conference call in conjunction with its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release. For further details and discussion of our financial performance please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Members: Members include both Consumer and Enterprise members as well as At-Risk members as defined below. Our number of members depends, in part, on our ability to successfully market our services directly to consumers including Medicare-eligible as well as non-Medicare eligible individuals, to Medicare Advantage health plans and Medicare Advantage enrollees, to employers that are not yet enterprise clients, as well as our activation rate within existing enterprise clients. We define estimated activation rate for any enterprise client at a given time as the percentage of eligible lives enrolled as members. While growth in the number of members is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future member growth. Member numbers as of the end of each period are rounded to the thousands.

Consumer and Enterprise Members: A Consumer and Enterprise member is a person who has registered with us and has paid for membership for a period of at least one year or whose membership has been sponsored by an enterprise or other third party under an agreement having a term of at least one year. Consumer and Enterprise members do not include trial memberships, our virtual only One Medical Now users, or any temporary users. Our number of Consumer and Enterprise members depends, in part, on our ability to successfully market our services directly to consumers and to employers that are not yet enterprise clients and our activation rate within existing clients. Consumer and Enterprise members may include individuals who are: (i) Medicare-eligible and (ii) have paid for a membership or whose membership has been sponsored by an enterprise or other third party. Consumer and Enterprise members do not include any At-Risk members as defined below. Consumer and Enterprise members help drive commercial revenue.

At-Risk Members: An At-Risk member is a person for whom we are responsible for managing a range of healthcare services and associated costs. At-Risk members help drive Medicare revenue.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Medical Claims Expense Ratio: We define Medical Claims Expense Ratio as medical claims expense divided by Capitated Revenue. The nature of our contracting with Medicare Advantage payers and CMS requires us to be financially responsible for a range of healthcare services of our At-Risk members. Our care model focuses on leveraging the primary care setting as a means of reducing unnecessary or avoidable health care costs and balancing our cost of care with the impact of our service levels on medical claims expense. We are liable for potentially large medical claims should we not effectively manage our At-Risk members’ health. We therefore consider the Medical Claims Expense Ratio to be an important measure to monitor our performance. As we sign up new At-Risk members or open new offices to serve these members, our Medical Claims Expense Ratio is likely to increase initially due to a potential increase in medical claims expense from a lag in improvement in health outcomes with member tenure. Similarly, there may be a lag in adequately documenting the health status of our members, resulting in different Capitated Revenue compared to what is indicated by the health status of an At-Risk member. We believe that the Medical Claims Expense Ratio for a given set of At-Risk members can improve over time as we help improve their health outcomes relative to their underlying health conditions.

Care Margin: We define Care Margin as income or loss from operations excluding depreciation and amortization, general and administrative expense and sales and marketing expense. We consider Care Margin to be an important measure to monitor our performance, specific to the direct costs of delivering care. We believe this margin is useful to both us and investors to measure whether we are effectively pricing our services and managing the health care and associated costs, including medical claims expense and cost of care, of our At-Risk members successfully. We have provided below a reconciliation of historical Care Margin to loss from operations, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss excluding interest income, interest and other income (expense), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, certain legal or advisory costs, and acquisition and integration costs that we do not consider to be expenses incurred in the normal operation of the business. Such legal or advisory costs may include but are not limited to expenses with respect to evaluating potential business combinations, legal investigations, or settlements. Acquisition and integration costs include expenses incurred in connection with the closing and integration of acquisitions, which may vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. We started to exclude prospectively from our presentation certain legal or advisory costs from the first quarter of 2021 and acquisition and integration costs from the second quarter of 2021, because amounts incurred in the prior periods were insignificant relative to our consolidated operations. We include Adjusted EBITDA because it is an important measure upon which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure to both management and investors because it helps illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. We have provided below a reconciliation of historical Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Available Information

One Medical intends to use its Company website (including its Investor Relations website) as well as its Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our proposed transactions with Amazon, future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: our ability to consummate the proposed transactions with Amazon in a timely manner or at all and potential delays in consummating such proposed transactions; the satisfaction (or waiver) of closing conditions to the consummation of the proposed transactions with Amazon; timely and successful integration of Iora with our company and our ability to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits and potential synergies of such transaction; the strength of the One Medical brand; member satisfaction with our services and support; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any new outbreaks and emerging variant strains of the virus, and related self-isolation and quarantine measures on our business, revenue, future growth and results of operations; anticipated membership growth and revenue potential from our members; our ability to retain members; our ability to successfully introduce and drive adoption of new products; changes in the pricing we offer our members; our relationships with our health network partners and enterprise clients and any changes to, accommodations in or terminations of our contracts with the health network partners or enterprise clients; our ability to improve cost of care and margins, including timing and expenses of new office openings and entry into new geographies; our ability to improve our medical claims expense ratio; changes in laws or regulations; our involvement in existing and potential litigation, including medical malpractice claims and consumer class actions; any governmental investigations or inquiries, including those related to COVID-19 vaccine administration or challenges to our relationships with the One Medical PCs under the administrative services agreements; our strategic plan; the impact of new laws and regulations on our industry, including Medicare, general economic and market conditions; our financial outlook; our focus areas for investment and our investments; announcements by us, our health network partners or our competitors of business or strategic developments; and our overall business trajectory. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investor.onemedical.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About One Medical

One Medical is a U.S. national human-centered and technology-powered primary care organization with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. One Medical’s vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs, within a better team environment. One Medical’s mission is to transform health care for all through a human-centered, technology-powered model. Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the "One Medical" brand.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Medicare revenue

$

136,602

 

 

$

99,517

 

 

$

528,909

 

 

$

129,979

 

Commercial revenue

 

137,635

 

 

 

130,697

 

 

 

516,638

 

 

 

493,336

 

Total net revenue

 

274,237

 

 

 

230,214

 

 

 

1,045,547

 

 

 

623,315

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Medical claims expense

 

103,577

 

 

 

90,458

 

 

 

419,659

 

 

 

116,543

 

Cost of care, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below

 

122,520

 

 

 

102,182

 

 

 

441,499

 

 

 

318,639

 

Sales and marketing (1)

 

25,031

 

 

 

24,355

 

 

 

97,065

 

 

 

61,994

 

General and administrative (1)

 

110,295

 

 

 

88,516

 

 

 

415,834

 

 

 

323,127

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

25,195

 

 

 

20,552

 

 

 

91,185

 

 

 

46,496

 

Total operating expenses

 

386,618

 

 

 

326,063

 

 

 

1,465,242

 

 

 

866,799

 

Loss from operations

 

(112,381

)

 

 

(95,849

)

 

 

(419,695

)

 

 

(243,484

)

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

864

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

2,015

 

 

 

798

 

Interest and other income (expense)

 

(2,956

)

 

 

(3,608

)

 

 

(11,681

)

 

 

(13,757

)

Total other income (expense), net

 

(2,092

)

 

 

(3,529

)

 

 

(9,666

)

 

 

(12,959

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(114,473

)

 

 

(99,378

)

 

 

(429,361

)

 

 

(256,443

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(13,331

)

 

 

(3,945

)

 

 

(31,514

)

 

 

(1,802

)

Net loss

$

(101,142

)

 

$

(95,433

)

 

$

(397,847

)

 

$

(254,641

)

Net loss per share — basic and diluted

$

(0.49

)

 

$

(0.50

)

 

$

(2.02

)

 

$

(1.64

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

204,836

 

 

 

192,402

 

 

 

197,048

 

 

 

155,343

 

(1)    Includes stock-based compensation, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

$

(356

)

 

$

1,265

 

$

3,618

 

$

4,136

General and administrative

 

39,521

 

 

 

29,839

 

 

143,298

 

 

108,162

Total

$

39,165

 

 

$

31,104

 

$

146,916

 

$

112,298


Components of Net Revenue:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capitated revenue

$

133,433

 

$

96,737

 

$

517,395

 

$

126,609

Fee-for-service and other revenue

 

3,169

 

 

2,780

 

 

11,514

 

 

3,370

Total Medicare revenue

 

136,602

 

 

99,517

 

 

528,909

 

 

129,979

Partnership revenue

 

66,800

 

 

58,447

 

 

257,309

 

 

224,051

Net fee-for-service revenue

 

44,188

 

 

49,098

 

 

157,239

 

 

181,811

Membership revenue

 

26,647

 

 

23,152

 

 

102,090

 

 

85,711

Grant income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,763

Total commercial revenue

 

137,635

 

 

130,697

 

 

516,638

 

 

493,336

Total net revenue

$

274,237

 

$

230,214

 

$

1,045,547

 

$

623,315


Statements of Operations Data as a Percentage of Net Revenue:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Medicare revenue

50%

 

43%

 

51%

 

21%

Commercial revenue

50%

 

57%

 

49%

 

79%

Total net revenue

100%

 

100%

 

100%

 

100%

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Medical claims expense

38%

 

39%

 

40%

 

19%

Cost of care, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below

45%

 

44%

 

42%

 

51%

Sales and marketing (1)

9%

 

11%

 

9%

 

10%

General and administrative (1)

40%

 

38%

 

40%

 

52%

Depreciation and amortization

9%

 

9%

 

9%

 

7%

Total operating expenses

141%

 

142%

 

140%

 

139%

Loss from operations

(41)%

 

(42)%

 

(40)%

 

(39)%

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

—%

 

—%

 

—%

 

—%

Interest and other income (expense)

(1)%

 

(2)%

 

(1)%

 

(2)%

Total other income (expense), net

(1)%

 

(2)%

 

(1)%

 

(2)%

Loss before income taxes

(42)%

 

(43)%

 

(41)%

 

(41)%

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(5)%

 

(2)%

 

(3)%

 

—%

Net loss

(37)%

 

(41)%

 

(38)%

 

(41)%

(1)   Includes stock-based compensation, as follows:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

—%

 

1%

 

—%

 

1%

General and administrative

14%

 

13%

 

14%

 

17%

Total

14%

 

14%

 

14%

 

18%


Components of Net Revenue:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capitated revenue

49%

 

42%

 

49%

 

20%

Fee-for-service and other revenue

1%

 

1%

 

1%

 

0.5%

Total Medicare revenue

50%

 

43%

 

51%

 

21%

Partnership revenue

24%

 

25%

 

25%

 

36%

Net fee-for-service revenue

16%

 

21%

 

15%

 

29%

Membership revenue

10%

 

10%

 

10%

 

14%

Grant income

—%

 

—%

 

—%

 

0.3%

Total commercial revenue

50%

 

57%

 

49%

 

79%

Total net revenue

100%

 

100%

 

100%

 

100%

*Percentages may not sum due to rounding.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except par value amounts)

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

215,447

 

 

$

341,971

 

Short-term marketable securities

 

46,980

 

 

 

111,671

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

137,359

 

 

 

103,498

 

Inventories

 

7,944

 

 

 

6,065

 

Prepaid expenses

 

18,724

 

 

 

28,055

 

Other current assets

 

24,485

 

 

 

21,767

 

Total current assets

 

450,939

 

 

 

613,027

 

Long-term marketable securities

 

 

 

 

48,296

 

Restricted cash

 

5,084

 

 

 

3,801

 

Property and equipment, net

 

220,314

 

 

 

193,716

 

Right-of-use assets

 

276,842

 

 

 

256,293

 

Intangible assets, net

 

312,177

 

 

 

352,158

 

Goodwill

 

1,157,401

 

 

 

1,147,464

 

Other assets

 

9,977

 

 

 

12,277

 

Total assets

$

2,432,734

 

 

$

2,627,032

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

15,148

 

 

$

18,725

 

Accrued expenses

 

88,607

 

 

 

72,672

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

49,815

 

 

 

47,928

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

40,267

 

 

 

31,152

 

Other current liabilities

 

10,838

 

 

 

31,632

 

Total current liabilities

 

204,675

 

 

 

202,109

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

295,748

 

 

 

269,641

 

Convertible senior notes

 

311,719

 

 

 

309,844

 

Deferred income taxes

 

43,899

 

 

 

73,875

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

21,233

 

 

 

29,317

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

11,474

 

 

 

13,663

 

Total liabilities

 

888,748

 

 

 

898,449

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 206,031 and 191,722 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

206

 

 

 

193

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,560,604

 

 

 

2,346,781

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,016,045

)

 

 

(618,198

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(779

)

 

 

(193

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,543,986

 

 

 

1,728,583

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,432,734

 

 

$

2,627,032

 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(397,847

)

 

$

(254,641

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Provision for bad debts

 

(928

)

 

 

966

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

91,185

 

 

 

46,496

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

1,875

 

 

 

1,874

 

Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on marketable securities, net

 

1,307

 

 

 

1,178

 

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

33,929

 

 

 

22,062

 

Stock-based compensation

 

146,916

 

 

 

112,298

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(29,976

)

 

 

(4,006

)

Other non-cash items

 

1,082

 

 

 

864

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(32,576

)

 

 

(16,546

)

Inventories

 

(1,854

)

 

 

1,118

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

18,575

 

 

 

(18,979

)

Other assets

 

1,333

 

 

 

1,687

 

Accounts payable

 

(2,878

)

 

 

3,111

 

Accrued expenses

 

15,418

 

 

 

11,175

 

Deferred revenue

 

(6,578

)

 

 

3,350

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(30,248

)

 

 

(20,919

)

Other liabilities

 

(20,538

)

 

 

20,346

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(211,803

)

 

 

(88,566

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, net

 

(73,719

)

 

 

(63,616

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(54,906

)

 

 

(215,289

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

 

166,000

 

 

 

623,966

 

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

 

(10,360

)

 

 

(23,257

)

Issuance of note receivable

 

 

 

 

(30,000

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

27,015

 

 

 

291,804

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

58,889

 

 

 

22,784

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

2,489

 

 

 

5,078

 

Payment of principal portion of finance lease liability

 

(52

)

 

 

(51

)

Payment received from acquisition related contingent consideration

 

500

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

61,826

 

 

 

27,811

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(122,962

)

 

 

231,049

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

346,054

 

 

 

115,005

 

Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash at end of period

$

223,092

 

 

$

346,054

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash (received) paid for income taxes

$

(4,591

)

 

$

13,177

 

Cash paid for interest

$

9,492

 

 

$

9,495

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

10,059

 

 

$

10,707

 

Equity consideration provided for business acquisition

$

5,541

 

 

$

1,361,955

 


Select Metrics (As of Period End)

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

Consumer and Enterprise members

 

796,000

 

775,000

 

750,000

 

728,000

 

703,000

 

683,000

 

621,000

 

598,000

At-Risk members

 

40,000

 

40,000

 

40,000

 

39,000

 

33,000

 

32,000

 

 

Offices

 

221

 

214

 

204

 

188

 

182

 

177

 

124

 

110


MEDICAL CLAIMS EXPENSE RATIO

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

Medical claims expense

$

103,577

 

 

$

90,458

 

 

$

419,659

 

 

$

116,543

 

Capitated Revenue

$

133,433

 

 

$

96,737

 

 

$

517,395

 

 

$

126,609

 

Medical Claims Expense Ratio

 

78

%

 

 

94

%

 

 

81

%

 

 

92

%


RECONCILIATION OF LOSS FROM OPERATIONS TO CARE MARGIN

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

Loss from operations

$

(112,381

)

 

$

(95,849

)

 

$

(419,695

)

 

$

(243,484

)

Sales and marketing*

 

25,031

 

 

 

24,355

 

 

 

97,065

 

 

 

61,994

 

General and administrative*

 

110,295

 

 

 

88,516

 

 

 

415,834

 

 

 

323,127

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

25,195

 

 

 

20,552

 

 

 

91,185

 

 

 

46,496

 

Care margin

$

48,140

 

 

$

37,574

 

 

$

184,389

 

 

$

188,133

 

Care margin as a percentage of net revenue

 

18

%

 

 

16

%

 

 

18

%

 

 

30

%


* Includes stock-based compensation

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

Net loss

$

(101,142

)

 

$

(95,433

)

 

$

(397,847

)

 

$

(254,641

)

Interest income

 

(864

)

 

 

(79

)

 

 

(2,015

)

 

 

(798

)

Interest and other income (expense)

 

2,956

 

 

 

3,608

 

 

 

11,681

 

 

 

13,757

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

25,195

 

 

 

20,552

 

 

 

91,185

 

 

 

46,496

 

Stock-based compensation

 

39,165

 

 

 

31,104

 

 

 

146,916

 

 

 

112,298

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(13,331

)

 

 

(3,945

)

 

 

(31,514

)

 

 

(1,802

)

Legal or advisory costs (1)

 

 

 

 

426

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

16,514

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

11,154

 

 

 

3,205

 

 

 

36,946

 

 

 

33,318

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(36,867

)

 

$

(40,562

)

 

$

(144,101

)

 

$

(34,858

)


(1

)

Approximately $5.6 million of the legal or advisory costs relate to a legal settlement during the year ended December 31, 2021. We began excluding certain legal or advisory costs from Adjusted EBITDA starting from the first quarter of 2021.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Breanna Shirk, One Medical External Communications press@onemedical.com Investor Contact: Nick Taber, One Medical Investor Relations investor@onemedical.com


