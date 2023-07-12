One million homeowners facing £500-a-month mortgage shock

The Bank’s forecasts will put pressure on Jeremy Hunt to help struggling homeowners - Aaron Chown/PA

Nearly a million homeowners are facing mortgage shock of at least £500-a-month, the Bank of England has warned.

Homeowners on cheap fixed deals who remortgage by the end of 2026 will see a sharp jump in costs of at least £6,000 a year, economists at the Bank said.

Of the near-million facing an increase of at least £500-a-month, around 200,000 will see their bills rise by £1,000 or more.

The Bank of England warned that the sharp increase in housing costs meant hundreds of thousands of families may struggle to pay their mortgages.

The forecasts will put more pressure on the Chancellor to help struggling homeowners.

Jeremy Hunt agreed a “mortgage charter” with banks last month to help limit the impact of rising rates. Lenders have agreed to switch customers onto interest-only mortgages and extend borrowing periods if needed.

However, the Chancellor has ruled out direct support for mortgage holders, arguing it risks pushing up inflation.

The Bank of England’s forecast comes a day after the average two-year mortgage rates hit a 15-year of 6.66pc.

The Bank said people were scrambling to limit the impact of rising rates by borrowing over longer periods, with one in 10 new mortgages now for 35 years or longer. There has also been a sharp jump in the number of homeowners remortgaging on longer terms.

Around 4.4 million mortgage holders have already seen increases in their mortgage costs since the end of 2021 when the Bank of England began raising interest rates from a historic low of 0.1pc.

A further 3.8 million households are expected to remortgage before the end of 2026 and will face a sharp jump in costs.

Two million households remortgaging in the second half of 2023 will see their monthly mortgage payments rise by £220 on average, the Bank of England said in its latest Financial Stability Report.

The benchmark interest rate currently stands at 5pc but markets predict it could peak above 6pc next year.

Rising mortgage costs will heap intense financial pressure on many families and 650,000 households are at risk of defaulting by the end of the year, the Bank said.

However, the numbers at risk of falling behind on their mortgage payments are expected to remain below the peak seen during the global financial crisis. 870,000 households passed the threshold for being at high risk of arrears in 2007.

The Bank of England said the economy had so far been resilient to the rising levels of stress, but added: “It will take time for the full impact of higher interest rates to come through.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.