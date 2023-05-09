One Mitre Mining Insider Raised Stake By 29% In Previous Year \

Insiders were net buyers of Mitre Mining Corporation Limited's (ASX:MMC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mitre Mining

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Dominic Virgara bought AU$98k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.22 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.31. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 39% of Mitre Mining shares, worth about AU$5.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mitre Mining Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Mitre Mining and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Mitre Mining has 5 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

