U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,665.78
    -29.38 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,333.59
    -90.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,614.84
    -65.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.39
    -21.36 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.50
    -4.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0013 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1237
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1230
    +0.3080 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,083.40
    -111.33 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.19
    -0.21 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

One month after entering the spend management space, Rippling goes after global payroll

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

When Parker Conrad founded Rippling in 2016, the HR company initially focused on the process of onboarding employees. It has since evolved to manage all aspects of employee data, from payroll and benefits, to the apps employees use, to a device management platform that enables Rippling’s customers to retrieve, wipe clean and store employee computers when staffers part ways with a company, as TechCrunch’s Connie Loizos reported last year.

Today, at TechCrunch Disrupt, Rippling unveiled what Conrad describes as the “biggest launch” of his career -- its new global payroll product.

As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in remote work with companies who had previously resisted hiring employees globally suddenly being forced to embrace the concept. One of the reasons companies resisted the move for so long is the myriad compliance and administrative headaches that come with paying people in other countries.

In the past couple of years, a number of startups have emerged to tackle the problem -- including Deel, Remote and Remofirst.

And now, Rippling is out to take on all those startups -- including Deel, which is actually a client of Rippling’s -- with its new global offering. He says it will give U.S.-based companies a way to pay workers all over the world -- whether they be full-time or contract -- more "seamlessly." Conrad claims his startup has an edge on its competition because its payroll product is integrated with its existing workforce platform -- making it easier for companies to integrate it with all of their existing data. This full-stack approach is intentional, the executive says.

An employee graph, which houses all employee data, sits at the bottom of Rippling’s tech stack. Then on top of that, the company has what it calls middleware components, such as reports and analytics, custom policies and permissions such as role-based permissions workflow automation.

“Companies can now hire, pay and manage a workforce across the world in one unified system, with the same powerful automation, policies and analytics no matter where employees are based,” he said.

Conrad also touts the speed at which businesses can move -- saying that companies can onboard employees and contractors in 90 seconds, run payroll “in minutes” in everyone’s local currency and automate global compliance.

The executive also makes a lofty charge -- that other players in the space are "actually payroll aggregators."

"They're companies that are sitting on top of a series of other local partners in terms of the actual payroll systems that they're using. And so they've got these different systems in different countries, and that creates this sort of like shitty experience for clients," Conrad charges. "Rippling is the first one that's actually built a single payroll system that can pay people around the globe. I swear this is the world's first global payroll system."

Conrad is no stranger to the HR tech game. He previously founded Zenefits, which actually launched on the Disrupt stage at Battlefield in 2013. The entrepreneur resigned after that company faced compliance issues, and just months later, he founded Rippling. His return to the space has thus far proven to be more successful than his first venture. Exactly one year ago today, Rippling raised $250 million in a round that valued the company at $6.5 billion. As TC’s Loizos pointed out, that deal made Rippling more valuable than Zenefits ever was before it sold a controlling interest earlier this year to a private equity firm. Then in May of this year, the startup raised an additional $250 million at a staggering $11.25 billion valuation, officially propelling it to decacorn status.

And now, with Rippling’s expansion into new verticals, the startup is branching out its offerings -- and revenue streams. Just last month, Rippling unveiled its new spend management offering, putting it in direct competition with the likes of Brex, Ramp, TripActions and Airbase, among many other players in the space. By adding global payroll, Conrad believes Rippling's product suite is stronger than ever.

I think that a lot of the advice around how to build technology companies is wrong. I think that people have for 20 years told startup founders that what you want to do is to build something extremely narrow. And so people have been building hundreds of these little, extremely narrow, like point solution SasS businesses,” Conrad told TechCrunch. “We’ve sort of forgotten about the benefits of deep systems integration and bundled contracting and pricing because 20 years ago, you could count the number of business software vendors on one hand.”

In his view, the shift to the cloud changed that and created an opportunity for entrepreneurs to turn individual features from companies such as SAP and Microsoft and rebuild them into standalone SaaS services. The founder is confident about Rippling’s multi-pronged approach of building multiple products in parallel.

“The shift to the cloud is largely complete and now we’re seeing a shift back to all-in-one, cloud native systems, where I think, Rippling is going to dominate,” Conrad said.

Parker Conrad’s Rippling is now valued at $6.5 billion — more than Zenefits at its peak

Recommended Stories

  • Modesto students support Ukraine, ask residents to put their hearts where their feet are

    The I Heart Ukraine 5k run/jog/walk will be held Saturday at a Modesto park.

  • Figma CEO Dylan Field on why he sold to Adobe

    A month after Adobe announced its plans for acquiring Figma, the popular digital design startup, Figma CEO and co-founder Dylan Field sat down with our own enterprise reporter Ron Miller at Disrupt 2022 to discuss the deal and his motivations for selling to Adobe, a company that Figma's own marketing materials have not always described in the most glowing of terms. "I started to form a thesis of 'creativity is the new productivity' and we don't have the resources to just go do that right now at Figma," Dylan noted, giving the standard answer that 99% of founders tend to give when they sell to a bigger rival.

  • France fines Clearview AI maximum possible for GDPR breaches

    Clearview AI, the controversial facial recognition firm that scrapes selfies and other personal data off the Internet without consent to feed an AI-powered identity-matching service it sells to law enforcement and others, has been hit with another fine in Europe. This one comes after it failed to respond to an order last year from the CNIL, France's privacy watchdog, to stop its unlawful processing of French citizens' information and delete their data. Clearview responded to that order by, well, ghosting the regulator -- thereby adding a third GDPR breach (non-cooperation with the regulator) to its earlier tally.

  • Aguilera updates Beautiful video with body image message

    The singer wants to highlight the impact of social media on our mental health in the last 20 years.

  • Battlefield bots

    As I type this, Kevin Hart just exited the stage and Serena Williams is presiding over a packed house. No exaggeration: I attempted to make my way to grab a seat in the few rows up front allotted to the TechCrunch staff, but I physically couldn’t get through the crowd. Coupled with all of the various ongoing market indicators, it truly feels like we’ve comfortably entered a new era for robotics and robotic investing.

  • Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati: PHOTOS

    Kroger Co. has unveiled what it’s calling its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati.

  • How RMDs Could Change With New Bill

    A new law may soon allow retirees to keep their money untouched a bit longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The 'oil piggy bank' is running low — but President Biden says he'll replenish it when prices hit a range of $67 to $72 a barrel. Will the plan work?

    It leaves the U.S. with an emergency supply that will only last for 20 days.

  • Report: Oracle slows hiring, especially in Bay Area and Seattle, raising fears of deeper cuts

    The report comes after Oracle recently told the state that it cut 210 workers in Redwood City and Belmont this month.

  • Exxon selling Montana oil refinery to Par Pacific in $310 million deal

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday agreed to sell its Billings, Montana, refinery and related pipeline properties to Par Pacific Holdings Inc for $310 million. "ExxonMobil is focused on investing in facilities where we can manufacture higher-value products such as lubricants and chemicals," said Karen McKee, the head of the oil company's product solutions unit. The deal for the 63,000-barrel-per-day refinery is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, Exxon said in a statement.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government

  • Bank of America updates its post-pandemic, return-to-office approach

    Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has updated its post-pandemic return-to-the-office policy. That's after the bank announced in September it planned to issue new guidelines.

  • ROBERT HALF REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

  • ‘Strikingly Tight’ Copper Market Belies Price Drop, Miner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper prices don’t reflect a “strikingly tight” physical market, according to the world’s largest publicly-traded producer of the metal used in everything from computer chips to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersChina Summons Chip Fi

  • Four Smart Ways to Make Money in Retirement

    With many Americans living longer and retiring earlier, more and more people have time, health and energy to work in retirement. And this has led to a surge in retirees doing just that. So whether you need the extra cash … Continue reading → The post Four Ways to Make Money in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis

    The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will add 150 high-paying union and professional jobs, the company said. Here's where it's going.

  • Judge Pushes Voyager Digital to Consider Rival Offers to FTX Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital Ltd. agreed to consider higher offers than the $1.4 billion bid it accepted from FTX US, the digital-asset exchange founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, a decision that could increase payouts to customers who had their accounts frozen.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is D

  • Exxon Mobil exits Russia after Kremlin’s ‘expropriation blackmail’

    Exxon Mobil announced its exit from Russia this week after Moscow grabbed the company’s 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas venture. Exxon Mobil has operated in Russia for more than 25 years.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • Vaccine Wastage: Switzerland Throws Away Some 9M Expired Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines

    Switzerland will need to discard around 9 million doses of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine that have reached their expiry date. The wastage reflects the Swiss strategy of ordering more vaccines than needed to ensure its population of around 8.7 million would get sufficient supplies despite supply bottlenecks or quality issues. Related: Moderna's Omicron-Adapted Booster Maintains Response Through Three Months. "With this deliberately chosen strategy, it was accepted that too much va