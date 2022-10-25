U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,800.00
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,456.00
    -89.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,465.50
    -13.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.70
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.54
    -1.04 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.00
    -7.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.26 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9874
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.86
    +0.17 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8900
    -0.1300 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,292.27
    -33.97 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.90
    -0.46 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,982.33
    -31.66 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

One more central bank to use Safeture platform

·1 min read

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falck Global Assistance, a risk management partner to Safeture, has signed a new agreement with another major central bank in Europe. The agreement is part of a four-year framework regarding travel risk management for the European Central Bank (ECB).

In January, with its partner Falck Global Assistance, Safeture won a public procurement for a four-year framework agreement regarding travel risk management for the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany. The agreement opened up the opportunity to join other institutions, such as the Central Banks of the Eurosystem and other members of the Eurosystem Procurement Coordination Office (EPCO).

The new agreement is an important step for adding more of Europe's financial institutions. The central bank can access Safeture's unique platform for managing employee safety, regardless of location.

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

About Safeture:

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. 

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17559/3654306/1643180.pdf

FINAL PR Safeture Falck Bank ENG 221025

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture-platform01,c3105314

Safeture-platform01

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/one-more-central-bank-to-use-safeture-platform-301658190.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Is Losing Billions, Wiping Out Profits That Funded Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Profits and losses aren’t usually thought of as a consideration for central banks, but rapidly mounting red ink at the Federal Reserve and many peers risks becoming more than just an accounting oddity.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a

  • Chinese Stocks Are a Screaming Bargain. Don’t Buy Them.

    Shares like Alibaba are deeply discounted compared with their U.S. counterparts, but there is a good reason for that.

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Cathie Wood Strikes Gold on Bitcoin Investment

    But Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 63% so far this year, dropping 78% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today

    Wall Street's skepticism continues to feed Main Street's fears about this growth stock's prospects.

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.31% and 38.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • Why investors are fleeing Chinese assets as Xi tightens grip on power

    China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, secured a groundbreaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists in a clean sweep not seen since the Communist Party founder Mao Zedong era. Financial markets are in turmoil just one day into Xi’s new term.

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Amazon's (AMZN) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across its Prime and cloud businesses despite headwinds.

  • Tech giants set to report earnings this week: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

  • Banks Are Offering 4.5% CDs—Just Not to Regular Customers

    Banks are selectively raising certificate-of-deposit interest rates this year, and many are paying their best rates on brokered CDs, which well-off customers buy through brokerage firms

  • Dow Jones Rallies 400 Points, What To Do Now; These 4 Tech Titans Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 400 points Monday.

  • Alphabet Reports Earnings Today. It Faces Tough Questions About the Ad Market.

    The parent of Google and YouTube posts Q3 results Tuesday afternoon. Street consensus calls for revenue of $71 billion.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Nio’s stock dives below $10, Alibaba hits 6½-year low as Xi’s power move fuels fears

    The U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies took broad beating Monday, as China President Xi Jinping's moves to consolidate power fueled fears that current policies that have led to a slowing economy will continue.

  • Yellen Flags Potential for Buybacks of Treasury Securities

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen flagged the potential for buybacks of certain US government securities, after her department quizzed market participants on the potential for the maneuver to improve liquidity in the market.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippi

  • Take a Bite in Apple Stock Before Earnings?

    Still trading 18% from its highs, this earnings release could be critical for the momentum of AAPL stock. While other tech stocks have been hit harder during the economic downturn, Apple has shown some resilience with its broader retail and services capabilities.

  • Earnings: Google, Meta ‘much more diversified than Snapchat is,’ strategist says

    Technology Equity Portfolio Manager at Jennison Associates Erika Klauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech earnings, the slowdown in digital advertising, and why Apple continues to dominate.