One More Day for Up to 20% off on K&F Concept Filters (Exclusive Code!)

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’re halfway through! ND filters and Light Pollution filters can be really fun to work with! We’ve got another special FLASH SALE EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHOBLOGRAPHER READERS from K&F Concept. We’re partnering with K&F Concept to give you the K&F Concept ND2-ND400 filter for 10% off and the K&F Concept Light pollution filter for 20% off! This is exclusively for Phoblographer readers. Live in a city and want to get rid of noise pollution? Well, this can solve that problem! Or maybe you want to capture the seascape with an ND filter! Below, you’ll find the details on how to take advantage of this special discount.

Who: Teaming up with K&F Concept for an exclusive flash sale!

What: Take 15% off the K&F Concept ND2-ND400 filters right here when you use code Phoblog10. Or take 20% off the K&F Concept Light Pollution Filter right here when you use code Phoblog20. YOU MUST USE OUR LINKS TO MAKE THIS WORK!

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. December 20th to December 22nd 2021

Where: Head to this listing right here to take 15% off the K&F Concept ND2-ND400 filters. Or head to this listing right here to take 20% off the K&F Concept Light Pollution Filter.

How: After heading to the listings and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type the promo code previous listed to take the according percentage off.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo deals posts are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

