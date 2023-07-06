One Morella Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Morella Corporation Limited's (ASX:1MC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Morella

Notably, that recent purchase by Allan Charles Buckler is the biggest insider purchase of Morella shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.007 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Allan Charles Buckler. Notably Allan Charles Buckler was also the biggest seller.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have Morella Insiders Traded Recently?

In the last quarter we saw Non-Executive Director Allan Charles Buckler spend AU$125k on shares. That's only a tiny bit more than the sales, worth AU$125k. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership Of Morella

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 30% of Morella shares, worth about AU$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Morella Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Morella and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Morella.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

