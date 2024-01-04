One MS INTERNATIONAL Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in MS INTERNATIONAL plc's (LON:MSI ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group Finance Director & Executive Director Michael O'Connell for UK£254k worth of shares, at about UK£7.21 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£8.90), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Michael O'Connell purchased 63.31k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£6.63. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AIM:MSI Insider Trading Volume January 4th 2024

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Have MS INTERNATIONAL Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw Group Finance Director & Executive Director Michael O'Connell buy shares worth UK£254k in the last three months. But that was only a smidgen more than the UK£254k worth of sales. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership Of MS INTERNATIONAL

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MS INTERNATIONAL insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about UK£58m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The MS INTERNATIONAL Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, MS INTERNATIONAL insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for MS INTERNATIONAL and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.