One Multi-Chem Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year \

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Multi-Chem Limited's (SGX:AWZ ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Multi-Chem Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder Suan Sai Foo made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$170k worth of shares at a price of S$1.94 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of S$1.82. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Suan Sai Foo.

Suan Sai Foo purchased 158.20k shares over the year. The average price per share was S$1.87. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Multi-Chem

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Multi-Chem insiders own about S$137m worth of shares (which is 84% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Multi-Chem Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Multi-Chem insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Multi-Chem has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

