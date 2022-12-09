One of the Nation's Oldest and Most Trusted Providers of Mobile Healthcare Diagnostics Adds Texas as Part of Major Service Area Expansion - All-Stat Portable Acquires GHC Imaging

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All-Stat Portable announced the strategic acquisition of Texas-based GHC Imaging, greatly extending All-Stat Portable's service area. All-Stat Portable reassured Texas clients and patients that they would continue to receive the same excellent care and qualified providers they have come to expect. This latest acquisition continues to position All-Stat Portable as the premier mobile diagnostic imaging provider in the United States.

"We are happy to welcome GHC Imaging to our growing family of providers," said Etai Sooliman, CEO of All-Stat Portable. "Not only has the company consistently demonstrated their commitment to patient care and customer satisfaction, but GHC also shares the same fundamental values as All-Stat. We can now reach an entirely new population of patients and customers in Texas. We are always looking to grow our existing services and extend our range, which is why this acquisition made such sense for us here at All-Stat."

The All-Stat Way – Mobile Services You Can Depend On

"Our clients can rest assured that this will be a smooth transition," said Sandra Sanchez, formerly the Director of Radiology Services at GHC Imaging and now the Regional Director of Operations at All-Stat. "And we will do everything in our power to exceed your expectations while we appreciate and continue to earn your support. I personally have known and hold in high-regards All-Stat's leadership for the past 8 years through the American Portable Diagnostic Association. To that end, a member of our dedicated team will personally be contacting each of our loyal customers. We fully intend for GHC Imaging's amazing team to continue as the local Texas provider of portable diagnostic services with the support of All-Stat."

"Leveraging All-Stat's strengths, we will offer Texas customers new services such as vascular access, skilled nursing, G-tube reinsertion with verification, infusion therapy, and enhanced cardiac diagnostics, education and more," explained Etai. "Customers will continue to contact GHC Imaging using the same contact information, while also ordering portable exams in the same manner with no disruption of service. Continuity is critically important for patient care, especially in long-term care facilities."

About GHC Imaging

Founded in 2009, GHC Imaging provides unmatched quality mobile diagnostic healthcare services to Texas patients and the local medical community. For the past 13 years, GHC has delivered appropriate, high quality, cost-effective care through its diverse, energetic, and highly trained team in a compassionate and ethical manner. Learn more at: www.GHCImaging.com.

About All-Stat Portable

Founded in 1978, All-Stat Portable is a premier provider of portable diagnostics – bringing radiology, cardiac, and skilled nursing services to their clients. As a strategic partner, All-Stat Portable services the needs of post-acute, at-home, and corporate clients throughout Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Maryland, D.C., Virginia, and Texas. Learn more at: www.AllStatPortable.com.

