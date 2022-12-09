U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.02 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5500
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,140.31
    -95.81 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.11
    -4.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

One of the Nation's Oldest and Most Trusted Providers of Mobile Healthcare Diagnostics Adds Texas as Part of Major Service Area Expansion - All-Stat Portable Acquires GHC Imaging

·3 min read

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All-Stat Portable announced the strategic acquisition of Texas-based GHC Imaging, greatly extending All-Stat Portable's service area. All-Stat Portable reassured Texas clients and patients that they would continue to receive the same excellent care and qualified providers they have come to expect. This latest acquisition continues to position All-Stat Portable as the premier mobile diagnostic imaging provider in the United States.

"We are happy to welcome GHC Imaging to our growing family of providers," said Etai Sooliman, CEO of All-Stat Portable. "Not only has the company consistently demonstrated their commitment to patient care and customer satisfaction, but GHC also shares the same fundamental values as All-Stat. We can now reach an entirely new population of patients and customers in Texas. We are always looking to grow our existing services and extend our range, which is why this acquisition made such sense for us here at All-Stat."

The All-Stat Way – Mobile Services You Can Depend On

"Our clients can rest assured that this will be a smooth transition," said Sandra Sanchez, formerly the Director of Radiology Services at GHC Imaging and now the Regional Director of Operations at All-Stat. "And we will do everything in our power to exceed your expectations while we appreciate and continue to earn your support. I personally have known and hold in high-regards All-Stat's leadership for the past 8 years through the American Portable Diagnostic Association. To that end, a member of our dedicated team will personally be contacting each of our loyal customers. We fully intend for GHC Imaging's amazing team to continue as the local Texas provider of portable diagnostic services with the support of All-Stat."

"Leveraging All-Stat's strengths, we will offer Texas customers new services such as vascular access, skilled nursing, G-tube reinsertion with verification, infusion therapy, and enhanced cardiac diagnostics, education and more," explained Etai. "Customers will continue to contact GHC Imaging using the same contact information, while also ordering portable exams in the same manner with no disruption of service. Continuity is critically important for patient care, especially in long-term care facilities."

Learn more about All-Stat Portable by visiting them online. And follow them on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn.

About GHC Imaging

Founded in 2009, GHC Imaging provides unmatched quality mobile diagnostic healthcare services to Texas patients and the local medical community. For the past 13 years, GHC has delivered appropriate, high quality, cost-effective care through its diverse, energetic, and highly trained team in a compassionate and ethical manner. Learn more at: www.GHCImaging.com.

About All-Stat Portable

Founded in 1978, All-Stat Portable is a premier provider of portable diagnostics – bringing radiology, cardiac, and skilled nursing services to their clients. As a strategic partner, All-Stat Portable services the needs of post-acute, at-home, and corporate clients throughout Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Maryland, D.C., Virginia, and Texas. Learn more at: www.AllStatPortable.com.

Media Contact:
Avi Scheer
348258@email4pr.com
224-337-1196

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-of-the-nations-oldest-and-most-trusted-providers-of-mobile-healthcare-diagnostics-adds-texas-as-part-of-major-service-area-expansion--all-stat-portable-acquires-ghc-imaging-301699614.html

SOURCE All-Stat Portable

Recommended Stories

  • From the Editor: Dr. Tommy Frist Jr. still likes to win

    "The things that made Frist who he is, and who Nashville came to know, were there are at an early age. What’s more, they remain there today."

  • Textron Inc. adds former Raytheon CEO to board of directors

    Fresh off a major defense contract win that could impact Wichita, Textron Inc. has added the recently retired leader of one of the biggest names in defense to its board of directors. Textron (NYSE: TXT) on Wednesday announced that it has elected Thomas Kennedy, who was chairman and CEO of Raytheon Co. from 2014 to 2020, to the position of director effective Jan. 1. Kennedy continued serving as executive chairman of Raytheon through June 2021 before retiring from the position he held since the April 2020 merger with United Technologies Corp. that created Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX).

  • Genuine Parts Co. shuffles top executives

    One of Atlanta's largest public companies is making changes at its top level. William Stengel is taking on an expanded role at Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE: GPC), moving from chief transformation officer to chief operating officer. Stengel was promoted to president in 2021 and will keep that title as well.

  • Slack's new CEO, Lidiane Jones, brings two decades of product experience to the job

    Jones, who lives in the Boston area, has been at Salesforce for three years and quickly rose up the ranks: She started as head of product for Commerce Cloud, then was bumped up to GM of Commerce Cloud before — prior to her promotion this week — holding the title of GM of Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Experience Cloud, which basically encompasses the company’s entire B2C business. Before that, she spent 13 years at Microsoft working on a variety of products, from Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Project to Enterprise Application Virtualization, Office Collaboration and finally Azure Machine Learning.

  • VIZSLA SILVER ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

    Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 8, 2022.

  • Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Picks New CEO as Gustafsson Steps Down

    Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) names Bill Burns as its next CEO, effective Mar 1, 2023, following the departure of long-serving CEO Anders Gustafsson.

  • BBC appoints private equity veteran as end of licence fee looms

    The BBC has appointed City veteran Sir Damon Buffini to be its deputy chairman as the broadcaster grapples with a squeeze on the licence fee and questions over its future funding.

  • Downtown Milwaukee's new BMO Tower lands another tenant. Silvercrest moving there in May.

    Silvercrest, now at 825 N. Jefferson St., will lease 11,194 square feet on the 22nd floor. Anticipated occupancy is May 1.

  • Baptist plans $14M hospital expansion amid multiple CEO changes

    Baptist Health System, one of the region’s largest health care providers, plans to invest $14 million to expand its Mission Trail Baptist Hospital. The South San Antonio investment comes as Baptist is shuffling top leadership at multiple Alamo City hospitals. One of those changes is at Mission Trail, where Baptist has appointed Erik Frederick as the hospital’s new CEO.

  • Krispy Kreme Names Mars Executive Jeremiah Ashukian Next CFO

    The doughnut maker said Mr. Ashukian, whose appointment is effective Jan. 9, will succeed Josh Charlesworth.

  • New York Fed taps insurance exec for new second in command

    The New York Federal Reserve has tapped an insurance industry executive as second in command to President John Williams, a role in which there has been recent turnover at the most important of the Fed system's 12 regional banks. Sushmita Shukla, currently a senior vice president and the chief operations officer for International Accident & Health at insurer Chubb Ltd, will become New York Fed first vice president and chief operating officer in March, the bank said on Thursday. The New York Fed, which had about 3,000 employees in 2021, is responsible for interacting directly with financial markets and implementing monetary policy, and Williams is the only regional bank president to be a permanent voter on the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's rate-setting body.

  • Activist Loeb May Seek Board Changes at Bath & Body Works

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb said he may seek board changes at Bath & Body Works Inc., arguing that several decisions at the company have raised “significant concerns” about its corporate governance.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms De

  • Seattle environmental consultancy Anchor QEA names new CEO

    Po-Sun Chen has been named the new chief executive officer of Seattle-headquartered Anchor QEA, an environmental science and engineering consulting firm. Chen comes to the company from BrightView (NYSE: BV), a $2.8 billion company, where he was vice president and general manager. Having been on Anchor QEA's board of directors since last year, Chen is not new to the 450-employee company with offices across the country.

  • Iowa's Wells Enterprises, maker of Blue Bunny ice cream, sold to Italian company

    The multinational Ferrero Group, which owns Nutella, Tic Tac and many other major food brands, now has added Iowa's Blue Bunny.

  • TSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles

    Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday for a sixth straight session as weaker oil prices dragged on energy shares and investors weighed the risk of central banks raising interest rates too much for the economy to handle. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 22.12 points, or 0.1%, at 19,947.07, its lowest closing level since Nov. 17. Wall Street also fell as investors awaited a potential 50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve when it makes its policy decision on Wednesday.

  • Gold futures settle higher, contributing to a slight rise for the week

    The week was quiet for precious metals prices, “largely due to an equally uneventful week for some of the key drivers of prices,” such as the U.S. dollar, said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics. Instead, the focus is on next week, when we expect the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of its tightening cycle with a 50 [basis point] hike, she said. “We think U.S. inflation is set to fall sharply in the coming months and that the Fed will start easing policy in late 2023, giving a boost to all precious metals prices.”

  • Trafigura Posts Record $7 Billion Profit in Blowout Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Trafigura Group earned a record $7 billion in its last financial year, more than the previous four years combined, as the commodities trader cashed in on wild price swings and arbitrage opportunities driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla M

  • Boeing Stock Rises After United Airlines Announcement, As This 50-Year Era Ends

    Bank of America upgraded Boeing stock as the Dow aerospace giant reportedly nears a deal with UAL for dozens of 787 Dreamliner jets.

  • Lululemon Stock Slides As Muted Holiday Sales Forecast, Inventory Build Cloud Q3 Earnings Beat

    "The external environment remains challenging with several high-volume weeks still in front of us (but) I'm encouraged with the beginning of our holiday season," said CEO Calvin McDonald.

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.