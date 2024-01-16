One Nevada Copper Insider Raised Stake By 77% In Previous Year

Viewing insider transactions for Nevada Copper Corp.'s (TSE:NCU ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Nevada Copper Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director G. Nutter made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$100k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.27 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.13). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. G. Nutter was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:NCU Insider Trading Volume January 16th 2024

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Nevada Copper, though insiders do hold about CA$329k worth of shares. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nevada Copper Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Nevada Copper insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nevada Copper. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Nevada Copper you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

