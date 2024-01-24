One number from a massive jackpot: Powerball winners claim $1 million consolation prizes

Two New York lottery players claimed $1 million prizes on Tuesday, finding a bit of lottery luck playing the Powerball.

Both players guessed five white balls correctly to win the second prize of $1 million in the Powerball jackpot.

Angelique Angel-Rodriguez of Jackson Heights won $1 million after buying her ticket in her neighborhood. She matched the first five numbers in the Sept. 27 drawing. The numbers that won that night were 01, 07, 46, 47, and 63. The winning Powerball number was 7, which Angel-Rodriguez guessed incorrectly, causing her to miss out on a $835 million win.

Angelique Angel-Rodriguez of Jackson Heights has claimed a $1,000,000 Powerball second prize.

After taxes, Angel-Rodriguez went home with $612,240.

On the same day, a Mamaroneck man claimed his $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Nov. 20, 2023.

Thomas Lombardo bought the winning ticket at SK Variety at 237 in Mamaroneck. That day, Lombardo guessed five numbers correctly: 03, 19, 21, 40, and 48. However, he didn't guess the Powerball number, which was 2, missing out on a $296 million prize.

Lombardo received a lump sum payment of $651,002 after all required taxes were withheld.

Powerball winning numbers: 1/22/2024

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 24, 25, 43, 52 and 63. The Powerball was 21 and the Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

In addition to no Powerball jackpot winners, there were also no Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners or Match 5 $1 million winners.

How can you win the Powerball jackpot?

To participate in the Powerball game, players can purchase a ticket for $2 per play. The game requires players to choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can opt to receive random numbers.

In order to win the jackpot, it is necessary to match the numbers for all of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

In addition to the grand prize, Powerball offers eight other ways to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers.

The non-jackpot prizes offered range from $4 to $1 million. By paying an additional $1, you can choose to participate in "Powerplay" that increases non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

According to Powerball, the 10X Powerplay option is exclusively applicable to jackpots worth $150 million or less. Additionally, the game's "Match 5" prize for the second-tier is limited to a maximum of $2 million if the Powerplay feature is utilized.

An additional add-on feature called "Double Play," which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing, is available in some jurisdictions for $1 per play.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

