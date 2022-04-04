One of the oldest wineries in the world Cordorníu celebrates its Cava wine 150th anniversary across the UK

LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cava, like champagne, is a protected sparkling wine with its origin in Spain dating all the way back to 1861. In white or rosé varieties, only wines produced in the traditional method where the bubbles are made during the fermentation process may be labelled "cava" and 95% of all cava is produced in Catalonia, Spain, home to many of the largest wine production houses. Founded in 1551 near Barcelona, Codorníu Raventos is one of the largest producers of cava through the brand and bottles Cordorníu Cava, and also one of the oldest wineries in the entire world.

Codorníu Cava celebrates 150 years with a media campaign launched by One Day Agency

Typically rich and complex with zesty citrus flavours, often a toastiness and nuttiness with a distinct minerality, bubbles are fine and contribute to a smooth and creamy mouth feel making it an ideal refreshing wine for the Summer ahead. And this year, Cordoníu Cavas is celebrating its 150th anniversary across the UK with ample offer of their cava wines across all big retailers and online grocers and promoting it nationwide through media and advertising billboards, a campaign executed by the advertising agency One Day Agency.

