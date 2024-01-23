One OneSpan Insider Raised Stake By 13% In Previous Year

Insiders were net buyers of OneSpan Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OSPN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

OneSpan Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Marc Zenner for US$57k worth of shares, at about US$11.47 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$10.59 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Marc Zenner was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does OneSpan Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. OneSpan insiders own about US$43m worth of shares. That equates to 10% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At OneSpan Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded OneSpan shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think OneSpan insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in OneSpan, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

