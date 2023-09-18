One Ozz Resources Insider Raised Stake By 310% In Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Ozz Resources Limited's (ASX:OZZ ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Ozz Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Jason Peterson bought AU$102k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.05 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.065. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Jason Peterson bought a total of 3.38m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.057. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ozz Resources insiders own about AU$1.1m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Ozz Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Ozz Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Ozz Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Ozz Resources and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

