U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.96
    -6.58 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,601.98
    -268.97 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,057.44
    +63.73 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,343.16
    -20.43 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    -2.90 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -14.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0090 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0530 (-3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    -0.0055 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    -0.2720 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,224.60
    +667.91 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.02
    +52.75 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.57
    -32.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,745.87
    +147.21 (+0.50%)
     

One of Panasonic’s Best Cameras Has a Great Rebate Right Now!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Get $300 off! When we reviewed the Panasonic S5 a while back, we were genuinely surprised. We didn’t think Panasonic knew how to make a smaller full-frame camera. But in truth, they did it. In fact, they made it smaller than the Panasonic GH5. And now, it’s enjoying a solid rebate of $300 off. This rebate lasts only until December 4th, so you’ll have to act soon. The Panasonic S5 is incredibly well weather-sealed and also the only full-frame camera with Live Composite built-in. That means it’s also legitimately one of the best full-frame cameras for astrophotography. In fact, you should dive into our review to see for yourself.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo deals posts are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day sometimes researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Recommended Stories

  • Op-Ed: California needs to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open to meet its climate goals

    Diablo Canyon accounts for 15% of California's carbon-free electricity. If it shuts down in 2025 as scheduled, carbon emissions will increase despite more solar and wind power.

  • 4 Great Cameras with Image Stabilization for Your Shaky Hands

    The best thing about modern cameras with image stabilization is that you can capture things that really weren't possible before. These cameras give in to the fact that you're probably amped up on coffee or not always in a stable situation. Combine this with the latest lens technology, and you'll have something really wonderful to tote around with you. We dove into our reviews index to find some of our favorite cameras with image stabilization. And these are our favorites.

  • Under $700: 3 Budget Macro Lenses for the Frugal Photographer

    The best thing ever for a passionate photographer is finding a deal. And luckily, that's possible in the macro photography world now. Macro lenses used to be specialized. But these days you can get those capabilities pretty cheaply. What's more, you can go a lot with lenses like these. They've become wider and more versatile over the years. We dove into our Reviews Index to find exactly what you're looking for. Take a look at some of the best budget macro lenses we've reviewed!

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: E-commerce Giant JD.com Flashes Buy Signal

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors bet on second wind for lagging U.S. small caps

    Some investors believe the stars are aligning for small-cap stocks, as the category stands to benefit from cheap valuations, robust economic growth and a relatively benign impact from looming tax policy changes. About $2.4 billion has flowed into U.S. small-cap equity funds so far this month, already the biggest monthly inflow since March, according to data provider EPFR.

  • Ladbrokes Owner Entain Bids $1 Billion for Baltic NBA Betting Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- British betting firm Entain Plc is pursuing a takeover of Olympic Entertainment Group, one of the Baltic region’s largest gambling companies, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingEntain made an ind

  • How will inflation affect Americans’ credit scores? FICO’s CEO weighs in

    Americans' credit scores hit an all time-high last year --- could high inflation bring them down?

  • Stop Trying to Inflation-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s time to talk turkey about the risks of overhedging. What to do? Skip TIPS, stick with these stocks.

  • Activision Blizzard CEO's duty to disclose sexual misconduct claims falls into legal 'gray area,' expert says

    On Wednesday, a group of Activision Blizzard shareholders joined a chorus seeking to oust longtime CEO Bobby Kotick.

  • Where Are Renters Paying More, or Less, Than Homeowners?

    In some cities, there a sizable disparity between what renters are paying and what current homeowners are paying.

  • 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

    Wedbush raised Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $1,100 to $1,400. Tesla shares rose 0.4% to $1,100.50 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse lifted Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) price target from $19 to $32. Macy's shares fell 2.2% to $36.54 in pre-market trading. JMP Securities boosted Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) price target from $550 to $585. Palo Alto shares gained 3.8% to $539.89 in pre-market trading. Barclays lifted the price target for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) from $340

  • For This Utility, Regulation Can Be a Good Thing

    Virginia’s Dominion Energy is refocusing on businesses that subject it to state regulation—along with more-reliable returns. That could be a good thing for patient investors.

  • Why the stock market is still the best place to be: BlackRock's Rieder

    Rally on? It looks that way to BlackRock's Rick Reider. Here's why.

  • Return to Normal Puts S&P 500 at 5,000 in June, UBS’s Lovell Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A less volatile year is ahead for markets, should a forecast by UBS Global Wealth Management’s Nadia Lovell play out.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and Beijing“Next year, we think financial markets will discover what normal looks like from a gr

  • Crypto Firm Copper Seeks Funds Valuing It at $3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper.co, which helps financial institutions trade cryptocurrencies, is in talks with investors to raise funds that would value it at around $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingThe

  • ECB’s Lagarde says not likely to raise interest rates as high oil prices burden EU economy

    The head of the European Central Bank warned Friday that high oil and gas prices are hitting consumers in the 19 countries that use the euro harder than in other major economies and underlined that the bank won't add to the squeeze by raising interest rates anytime soon.

  • Sun Country Airlines Insider Sold Over $7.6M In Company Stock

    Michael Patrick Kearney, Insider at Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY), made a large insider sell on November 16, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Kearney sold 242,523 shares of Sun Country Airlines at a price of $31.28. The total transaction amounted to $7,586,435. Following the transaction, Kearney still owns 24,869,997 shares of the company, worth $720,235,113.00. Sun Country Airlines shares a

  • What can people buy with Bitcoin in El Salvador?

    There’s been a multitude of progress since the establishment of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, and we look at just what El Salvadorans can buy with the cryptocurrency.

  • Samsung to Name U.S. Plant Location This Week, Yonhap Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will announce the location of its new chip plant in the U.S. this week, following Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee’s trip to the country and Canada, Yonhap News reported.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingLee met with Whi

  • El Salvador Plans Tokenized Bitcoin Bonds and Tax-Free ‘Bitcoin City’

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador intends to issue the world’s first sovereign Bitcoin bonds and build Bitcoin City, which will be free of income, property and capital gains taxes, President Nayib Bukele announced in the beach town of Mizata to a crowd of cheering Bitcoin enthusiasts. Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the Planet