One Pangaea Logistics Solutions Insider Raised Their Stake In The Previous Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:PANL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director Carl Boggild made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$6.14 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$8.55. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Pangaea Logistics Solutions

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Pangaea Logistics Solutions insiders own about US$103m worth of shares (which is 26% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Pangaea Logistics Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Pangaea Logistics Solutions insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Pangaea Logistics Solutions that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

