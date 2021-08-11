One Park Financial, 3-time winner of Florida Trend's 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' award

High levels of employee satisfaction and strong company culture, have earned One Park Financial a place in Florida Trend's 'Best Companies to Work for' list this 2021

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial, a division of Fund Street Technologies, celebrates being named one of Florida's 'Best Companies to Work For' this 2021. This is the third time that this leading provider of financing for small businesses ranks in Florida Trend's Small Company Category.

'Best Companies to Work for In Florida' is a survey competition that awards companies that go above and beyond in keeping their employee satisfaction levels soaring and their company culture strong.

One Park Financial received exceptionally high scores on the Employer Questionnaire and Employee Engagement & Satisfaction Survey. This means that their workplace policies, work philosophy, and organizational systems outperformed most Florida companies. Grovies, One Park Financial employees, provided outstanding feedback about feeling happy and highly motivated in the workplace.

"If there's a will, there's away. This past year pushed us to strengthen our ability to think outside the box, support each other, and re-discover the liveliness of our culture. We have grown in unimaginable ways and I'm extremely proud of everything we've accomplished together," says John Lie-Nielsen, Fund Street Technologies' Chief Executive Officer.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, One Park Financial has continued to invest in its people and services. To prioritize physical and mental health, the company offers a hybrid work environment, fun activities, and initiatives such as the Dream Weaver program. Grovies are also constantly valued and rewarded for their high performance with unique distinguishments such as the quarterly "Grovie Badass'' award and the "Annual Founder's Award".

About Fund Street Technologies LLC:

Fund Street Technologies LLC "FST" is a technology-driven small business financing company. With over a decade of experience in technology and financing, FST developed in-house systems and joined forces with the best-in-class technology partners to develop their three core platforms: Eagle-FST, Skynet-FST, and Apex-FST. Fund Street Technologies is committed to making financing equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. For more information, visit fundstreet.tech.

About One Park Financial LLC:

One Park Financial LLC, Fund Street Technologies' subsidiary established in 2010, is a leading provider of financing for small businesses nationwide. Founded by entrepreneurs, One Park Financial's mission is to make working capital easily and equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. We facilitate the process of acquiring business funding by providing a superior user experience online and a "concierge" approach to customer service.

One Park Financial is headquartered in Miami, Florida with a presence in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For more information, you can visit oneparkfinancial.com.

